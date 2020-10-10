Letters to the Editor

Justifying means
Guest columnist Robert Spoo got it right in his opinion piece regarding the timing of nominations of Supreme Court justices (“Confirmation rush shows triumph of power over principle,” Sept. 29).
Both political parties have jettisoned principle in favor of power.
When does the end justify the means?
Jan Gordon, Tulsa
Genuflecting
I wish to thank guest columnist Christine Flowers for giving honor to Madison Cawthorn for his courage to stand to honor the flag (“A man’s soul revealed in a moment of courage,” Sept. 6).
It has bothered me to see high-paid athletes dishonor the flag and our national anthem by kneeling.
So I looked up the meaning of kneeling in the dictionary. When you bend the knee to the ground, it is called genuflect.
Genuflect has a meaning of bending the knee in worship. Worship means extravagant respect or devotion of a being or object.
So when you bend the knee, you are giving extravagant respect or devotion to our flag and anthem that my ancestors fought for in the Revolution and War of 1812 to give the free to do so.
Mary Allison, Skiatook
Trump’s plan
What is President Donald Trump’s platform, other than bashing Democrats?
I have not heard one word from him other than trying to run down others and calling them names.
Darrell C. Winkle, Coweta
Pilot error
Sen. Jim Inhofe is so far behind the times it isn’t funny, nor should it be.
His ads tell everyone he only represents people with closed minds. He still lives in the 1950s.
Flying upside down and taking a snowball into the Senate chambers does not qualify him to be reelected for another six years.
We need someone up-to-date, has new ideas and cares about everyone, not just his Oklahomans.
But, if you want someone with a closed mind, he’s your pilot.
Darrel Ferguson, Eufaula
Court differences
Since the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg there has been a lot of discussion about the nomination and confirmation of a replacement.
It’s obvious that Democrats and Republicans have different views of the Supreme Court by the letters to the editor recently published.
Democrats look at the Supreme Court as another part of the legislative body of our government. They nominate and confirm activist judges.
Republicans just want the Supreme Court to make rulings based on the original Constitution as intended by the Founders. They nominate Constitutionalists who believe their duty is to try cases without politics.
The court has shifted from conservative to liberal and back many times throughout history. It will do so well into the future.
For those who are upset because the Republican majority in the Senate are willing to move forward with the Constitutional requirement to confirm (or reject) a nominee, let me quote President Barack Obama. “Elections have consequences.”
John Wilkinson, Tulsa
Debate factors
Too bad the media outlets can’t be honest and point out two factors in the Sept. 29 presidential debate.
The debate had no rebuttals. Meaning the candidates could not rebut any lies told about them.
Joe Biden started the interruptions. President Donald Trump had to respond in kind.
In fact, it was Biden who had continually interrupted in past debates.
Get real media. Stop your fear of propping up the president.
Report the facts.
Bob White, Tulsa
Unfair learning
I would like to go back to school. It is unfair our education is going down, and other schools like Cascia Hall and Jenks are going back.
But we (Tulsa Public Schools) are not going back.
This is my last year of elementary. Please let us go back.
We will wear masks; we promise.
Harper Neely, 5th grade, Eisenhower International School
School ready
I am ready to go back to school. I am tired of Zoom calls.
Please do the right thing.
Annie Baker, 8, Carnegie Elementary
Reopen schools
Please reopen my school. I miss school and my friends.
Savannah Pockrus, kindergarten, Eisenhower International School
Single issue
Despite multiple looming issues, the rhetoric, the innuendoes, the accusations, the incompetence and the incredible distortions of reality being tossed about, the pending election has become a single-issue event.
Does this country continue to adhere to, work with, refine and enhance the ideas and principles set forth in the Constitution and Bill of Rights, or do we continue our descent into a third world dictatorship of avarice, insecurity, fraud, duplicity and lies?
Everyone should vote on this one issue alone, but be aware, due to the constraints of the Electoral College, abstention or a protest vote for independent or Libertarian candidates will enhance chances for the survival of the dictatorship.
Tom Payne, Tulsa
New voters
Sen. Jim Inhofe owes our new generation of voters the courtesy of a debate, discussing policies, current events and changes in our government.
Many now-eligible voters were in diapers when he took office.
If Inhofe is not capable of addressing changes by having a healthy debate with opponent Abby Broyles, then he should step down.
Our country needs dialogue. Our next generation deserves engagement to help them form new ideas around our changing world, country and environment.
Inhofe’s dismissal, saying Oklahomans know where he stands, treats Broyles as an unworthy opponent. Or, worse yet, the new generation of voters are left with an impression of a condescending male dismissing a quite passionate and capable woman, leaving us with a white privileged male persona as his legacy.
Perhaps he served Oklahoma well once, but times have changed. Has he?
I caution Inhofe to not forget what Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did to her incumbent opponent (of her own party), who felt she was unworthy to acknowledge.
I keep asking the “quiet” question to my Republican friends and many reply, for the first time in their lives they are not voting for their party.
Do not dismiss this quiet rebellion. This younger generation cannot afford to ignore those in power who say, “Let them eat cake.”
Pamela McMinn, Oklahoma City
