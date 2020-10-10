Since the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg there has been a lot of discussion about the nomination and confirmation of a replacement.

It’s obvious that Democrats and Republicans have different views of the Supreme Court by the letters to the editor recently published.

Democrats look at the Supreme Court as another part of the legislative body of our government. They nominate and confirm activist judges.

Republicans just want the Supreme Court to make rulings based on the original Constitution as intended by the Founders. They nominate Constitutionalists who believe their duty is to try cases without politics.

The court has shifted from conservative to liberal and back many times throughout history. It will do so well into the future.

For those who are upset because the Republican majority in the Senate are willing to move forward with the Constitutional requirement to confirm (or reject) a nominee, let me quote President Barack Obama. “Elections have consequences.”

John Wilkinson, Tulsa

Debate factors

Too bad the media outlets can’t be honest and point out two factors in the Sept. 29 presidential debate.