Letters to the Editor

Longing for decency
I was recently reminded of an exchange between the late Sen. John McCain and a supporter at a town hall in Michigan when I was a high school student.
Confronted with words of vitriol and slander against then-Sen. Barack Obama, McCain quietly, but confidently, assured the constituent and the crowd that, in fact, Obama was a decent man and not someone to be feared, even if they disagreed fundamentally about the role and practice of government in America.
On a near-daily basis, I am confronted by a president in Donald Trump who beckons me to reflect on McCain’s remarkable leadership: a patriot, a servant and a decent man with whom I happened to disagree frequently.
I long for a day when I can think about the U.S. president as someone with an ounce of moral fiber and decency.
One who models servanthood over self-centeredness. One who exhibits compassion and empathy over vitriol and baseless attacks against women, minorities and those who happen to disagree with him.
One who calls us, as patriotic Americans like McCain, to value our differences, not as weaknesses, but as strengths.
I am a millennial living in Oklahoma who longs for a president who unites the United States of America.
Kyle Miller-Shawnee, Tulsa
For Provenzano
Melissa Provenzano has proven to her House District 79 constituents that she should be reelected on Nov. 3. She has been a champion for our schools, teachers, children and has diligently worked across the aisle for commonsense solutions to many of our state challenges.
Provenzano wants our government to be as responsible with our tax dollars as we are with our home finances and realizes that we need a state government that encourages small business growth. As a past public school administrator, she has this experience in the realm of finances.
She cares deeply about helping Oklahomans and has shown great empathy by getting her constituents connected to support systems as so many are worried and struggling due to the loss of a job, making payroll, paying the mortgage or rent and losing access to health care. Her constituent-outreach commitment includes weekly office hours, social media, town halls and other personal communication, often linking residents of her district to needed state services and programs.
Her legislative work schedule is relentless. One important bill she worked on created a path for a new veterans health care facility to be located in downtown Tulsa.
The Tulsa World editorial board endorsed Provenzano on Sept. 18, saying, “She deserves to be reelected.” Please join me to vote for Melissa Provenzano.
Ann Kent, Tulsa
Elsewhere?
The Tulsa World is to be commended for its extensive coverage of the controversy over in-class learning in Tulsa Public Schools. What is lacking, however, is any comparative perspective on this controversy.
For example, how many public school systems in Tulsa County have in-class learning? When did this policy begin in these districts and how is it working? Equally important is comparative information on private elementary and secondary schools in Tulsa Tulsa County.
Without this information, we simply read whatever the TPS administrators and the school board supplies — and that, unfortunately does not include any comparison with neighboring schools, public and private. This is a shame because TPS serves a student demographic most disadvantaged by distance learning.
Eldon Eisenach, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: This year, most Tulsa County schools have been meeting in classrooms in the fashion planned for Tulsa Public Schools starting in November. Many students in other districts are either choosing to stay in virtual classrooms or are quarantined into virtual classrooms.
Government reach
Let me get this straight: The Republican Party maintains the government does not have the authority to require a person, as a public health measure, to wear a mask in the midst of a lethal viral pandemic but does have the authority to require a woman to give birth regardless of the circumstances surrounding her pregnancy?
Stephen Glenn, Tulsa
Step backward
The current replacement pedestrian bridge’s design, stripped down but budget-gobbling, is seriously compromised.
Funding has not been secured for desired features (lighting, benches). Forget any fishing pier. Forget shade structures!
Perhaps we just need a new design? This is becoming clear to more Tulsans.
Meanwhile, the still-standing, railroad-converted bridge “was a brilliant solution” to the shade issue, among others.
Quoting from Ann Patton’s book “The Tulsa River,” Memphis architect Roy Harrover said, “Take out the braces and build the trail underneath the structure, so people...can walk out of the sun.” We are evidently moving backward.
Because of the 1917 bridge’s unique story, as well as its proven track record (since the 1970s) as a tried-and-true popular feature of the Tulsa River Parks trail system, it should not be discarded unless a legitimately superior, affordable replacement bridge is actually on the table. So far, this is not the case.
Someone told me that the old bridge could probably be disassembled, the supports rebuilt, and then reassembled with new timber. Would this save millions?
We need a serious study by an independent firm (one that has no financial interest in the study’s outcome).
Please, block the premature demolition of our time-tested, now-abandoned bridge. Research the question impartially. Do not settle for an unworthy successor. Replace it wisely or not at all.
Jonathan Pinkey, Tulsa
Catch the latest in Opinion
