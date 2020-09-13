Letters to the Editor

Tulsa must change
The city's recent decision to remove the Black Lives Matter mural on Greenwood Avenue is a metaphor for the state of Black-white relations in our city.
While some use words like “graffiti” or “vandalism” for the mural, another section of the city sees it as meaningful public art.
While some hold Black Lives Matter as some sort of dangerous political statement, others see it as the most basic of declarations – that Black lives simply matter.
Not that they matter more, just that they matter.
The removal of that mural, regardless of what city statute is blamed, surely feels like an equally public declaration that they do not, in fact, matter.
This city can claim that it isn't racist, it can profess that it's changed.
But until people in authority are willing to stand for Black Tulsans, and not just stand near them, and until white people begin to see the issue of racism as an issue for white people to work on, not just a Black issue for us to sympathize with, nothing will change.
The Rev. Chris Moore, Tulsa
Editor's Note: The Rev. Chris Moore is the senior minister at the Fellowship Congregational UCC.
Right decision
Thank you, Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Deborah Gist and TPS school board members (the exception of Jerry Griffin) for choosing distance learning.
I am so grateful to know that our teachers, staff and students are as safe as they can be right now.
I am also grateful to know what to expect for at least the next eight weeks.
And thank you, TPS teachers, for working so hard to make distance learning work.
I know none of us want to be here. I understand this situation is incredibly frustrating for everyone.
But it is important to remember why we are doing this.
We are literally saving people's lives. Not figuratively. Literally.
TPS does not has the ability or funding to provide a COVID-19 safe learning environment.
It is just simple math and science that if we put all of TPS together, people will catch COVID-19, people will spread the virus and some people will die.
For those insisting we go back to in person learning, are you really OK with that?
Can you really tell me that your kids short term education is more important than people's lives?
We know this is only temporary. Nobody is proposing we do this forever.
This is an emergency short-term measure literally to save people's lives.
So, again, thank you, Deborah Gist. I know she has been getting a lot of flack this week from unhappy parents.
I wanted her to hear from one who is extremely grateful.
D. Michelle Schatz, Tulsa
Put on a mask
Shame on the Broken Arrow school board members and administrators.
Shame on the Broken Arrow City Council and mayor. Shame on the Broken Arrow parents.
A nice Tulsa World article on Sept. 4 about the opening of a new elementary school turned south, when a picture photo showed seven students lined up for recess with a teacher in the background ("New Broken Arrow elementary school brings excitement on first day of classes").
There could not have been more than 10 feet to 12 feet from the front to the back of the line. So much for social distancing.
Only five of the students had on masks, and the teacher did not.
The Broken Arrow leadership, education and government has a responsibility to protect all students, teachers and citizens from harm.
This is not a question of doing what the majority wants, as the mayor has stated publicly as to why he will not mandate masks.
The most COVID-19 cases in the state reside in ZIP code 74012.
Parents and teachers have a duty to protect their children and students. Sending them to school without a mask does not protect them.
President Donald Trump and Gov. Kevin Stitt should not be role models for Broken Arrrow leadership. Shame on you, Broken Arrow.
Robert Hoverter, Broken Arrow
Shallow excuse
Gov. Kevin Stitt has continued to ignore recommendations to institute a statewide mask requirement.
His argument now is that all areas aren’t bad. The shallowness of this thought should be enough to deny him reelection.
If you don’t live in one of the suburbs, tell me exactly where Tulsa stops and Broken Arrow, Jenks or Bixby starts; none of which have a mask requirement.
In Oklahoma City, the same thing applies to the suburbs surrounding that city.
Stitt said that the shutdown last spring was to allow hospital capacity to be enhanced for the projected caseload.
Our highest elected official charged with keeping people safe decided the best option was to increase hospital capacity, not mandate preventive measures.
Hospital bed capacity is important. But he is saying the he doesn't care if a person gets sick, only if that person gets sick enough to be on the threshold of death that the state will have a bed for you.
He used to suggest that he would follow the scientific data, but it is obvious he only cares about the data bouncing around his head.
Stitt campaigned on a desire to make Oklahoma a top 10 state. The only success he has had on that pursuit is in the expansion of the COVID-19 virus.
We are national news weekly about our disaster response to the pandemic.
Stitt needs to do his job and take an action to protect the citizens of Oklahoma.
Richard Womack, Bristow
In-person benefits
I am a 7th grader attending school in-person. I am writing to voice my opinion on in-person learning versus virtual learning.
One reason I feel in-person learning is better than virtual is because students do not know that much about technology, especially the younger students.
Since students do not know a lot about technology, they could be late for classes or miss assignments.
The second reason in-person is better is because school is about social interaction.
If students are behind a computer screen all day, then they won’t learn how to interact with other people effectively and politely.
Virtual students may not learn how to problem solve in relationships, if not given the opportunity that in-person learning provides.
Some kids learn better when they are face-to-face with a teacher. I know I learn better face-to-face with a teacher.
I get to build a relationship with the teacher. If I have built a relationship with a teacher, I feel more comfortable in asking questions.
I also care more about learning the topic.
In closing, I feel, for most students, in-person learning is better because you do not need to worry about the technology piece, and students build relationships with peers and teachers, which increases learning.
Reid Grigg, Tulsa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!