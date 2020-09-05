Letters to the Editor

Trump shows leadership
It’s obvious that most of the Tulsa World readers get their information from the mainstream media.
The emphasis is that President Donald Trump is causing the chaos and divisiveness our country is now experiencing.
In reality, this all was started by the people who did not, and still do not, want to accept the 2016 presidential election results.
As we all know, there is a presidential election in November and the choice will be ours to elect a 50-year politician and his socialist agenda or reelect Trump to continue with capitalist opportunities.
We need to remind ourselves that Democrats want higher taxes, Medicare for all, defund and/or abolish the police, no guns, no border walls, no pro-life and no religious freedom.
It’s all about them wanting power.
Major issues involve the pandemic and the economy.
While the left was impeaching him, Trump was assembling a task force to combat this virus. The economy, which he created, took a hit but is recovering.
Whether you like our president or not, we need to focus on his past as well as future accomplishments, which are second to none.
Remember, power in the wrong hands can be devastating and irreversible.
Marlene Gouskos, Glenpool
Obama’s record
I will respond to “Democrat Failures” (Sept. 2), which stated that “Democrats even controlled both houses of Congress and the White House under President Obama for a while and accomplished nothing.”
The Obama administration controlled both houses for a total of four months, and it was during that very small window of time that “Obamacare” was passed.
Problem fixed and a major win.
Kathy Hough, Claremore
Marxists at fault
By now many reasonable people have concluded that recent rioting was more about Marxism than racism.
If it was about racism, then Black Lives Matter and antifa members would want to be judged by the content of their character. Instead, they stereotype and condemn all except their supporters.
Racism is used as an excuse for looting. Yet, Democrats have somehow been exempt from violence.
The Marxists have taught our children to believe the U.S. is a racist country built on white privilege. They’re proficient at tearing down.
Some U.S. guidelines are based on race, and having diversity requires knowing people’s ethnicity.
Some loans, educational assistance and housing arrangements are only for minorities. Affirmative action is certainly based on race.
The Marxists expect equality of outcome instead of equality of opportunity.
The Marxists among us want to defund the police and release prisoners to encourage chaos.
They want to abolish traditional families because families help make America cohesive. They disregard constitutional guarantees of free speech, religion, gun ownership and personal property, hoping to divide us.
Their strategy begins by making citizens feel uncomfortable, then offering peace in exchange for compliance.
But America remains exceptional. This country is not full of perfect people. No country is.
America is so non-racist that minorities immigrate here by the thousands. Americans cringe when someone is accused of racism.
Randy Roeber, Tulsa
Vote for character
When I vote this November, I will be more focused on the character of our leader rather than political party or platform.
I want a president who is honest and doesn’t lie or spread misinformation.
I hope for a president who promotes unity rather than divisiveness and doesn’t support violence.
I want a leader who treats everyone with respect and doesn’t make up mean names for people he doesn’t like.
I want a president who protects our Constitution and doesn’t use his position to enrich himself and his family’s businesses.
The leader of our great nation should not hold racist or sexist views.
I dream of a leader who has integrity and is able to articulate our values to the world.
These qualities were once expectations of a U.S. president but now must be identified as important considerations when voting.
Please join me in pursuing a leader who embodies dignity and decency, then vote accordingly.
Charlotte Miller, Grove
Athlete influence
Sports columnist Guerin Emig’s piece on Aug. 28 was titled, “‘Stick to sports’ is an idea for sheep,” and described his life-changing experience of racism and social injustice.
However, it quickly turned from his passionate opinion to judgment.
It seems we are sheep if we don’t agree with professional athletes not playing their respective scheduled sport. Most Americans who are fortunate enough to be currently employed can’t boycott while on the clock.
Professional athletes have a lot of influence. They also have many opportunities to express their opinions other than boycotting scheduled games.
To be called names because we disagree with Emig’s opinion only leads to more division.
There was a young shepherd named David who became a giant slayer and ultimately a king. He wasn’t perfect, but the shepherd he followed was.
The end of racism and social injustice will be when we love like the shepherd.
Mike Raburn, Owasso
