Letters to the Editor

Biased story
The article “Trump on defense over alleged military comments (Sept. 4)” was based entirely on anonymous sources.
There was not one word about the multiple sources, including John Bolton, who said they never heard President Donald Trump make comments about Marines who died in battle as “suckers” for getting killed.
I am disappointed that the Tulsa World would print such a biased article based on anonymous sources only.
George Marchetti, Tulsa
Ugly words
My late brother, 1st Lt. Jack Stanley Coombes, was a Vietnam veteran and recipient of the Purple Heart who was laid to rest on Memorial Day in 1979.
He was neither a “sucker” nor a “loser.” The loser is any fool who would dare call him those ugly names.
Supporters of President Donald Trump have questioned the accuracy of reports confirmed by multiple news outlets that he ever made such comments, claiming there is no audio or video record of him using those words.
But there is audio and video of Trump during the 2016 Republican primary debates calling Sen. John McCain a “loser” for being captured by the North Vietnamese when his plane was shot down.
Those are bold words from a man who avoided military service through wealth and power, claiming dubious bone spurs.
Ted Coombes, Vinita
Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump said this about Sen. John McCain in July 2015 to conservative pollster Frank Luntz: “He lost (the 2008 election), so I never liked him as much after that because I don’t like losers ... He’s not a war hero. He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.” Trump denies media reports that he referred to military troops killed in action with derogatory terms.
Real beliefs
The letter “Trump is not the cause of nation’s divisiveness (Sept. 5)” was very disturbing to me.
As a lifelong Democrat, I can say for sure that we don’t want the things the writer believes we do.
One statement to which I agree is that people who watch mainstream media are more against President Donald Trump because we don’t listen to the biased reporting of Fox News or other right-wing media that protect him.
The letter claims that while Democrats were impeaching Trump, he was getting a group together to fight the coronavirus. This is incorrect.
The impeachment was before the virus was being addressed, and Trump chose to ignore the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Brix. He thought he knew better.
Now, after 192,000 U.S. deaths, it is obvious he didn’t.
The letter states that “power in the wrong hands can be devastating and irreversible.” That is 100% correct.
We have learned this since Trump was elected. If re-elected, we will learn even worse.
I hope the letter writer does not receive Social Security or Medicare because if Trump cuts the payroll tax as promised, those two things will be gone.
Pat Ford, Tulsa
Voting idea
With regard to the upcoming presidential election, discussion about the difficulty of voting during the pandemic and the controversy over mail-in voting, there seems a simple solution to me, which is probably why it won’t work.
Instead of only having early voting and the actual Election Day, why not have voting the entire period of that week, Monday through Friday.
A person could vote on any of those days, or a system could be worked out for voting on certain days based on the first letter of last names.
The ballots from each day would be locked away and guarded, not to be counted until after the final day of voting.
Ron Tanner, Tulsa
Bikers warned
A test ride to check out the new biking route along the Arkansas River was quite a shock.
Dangers lurk for any bike rider, whether an experienced biker or a family on a pleasure ride.
Far from being a pleasure, humans and bikes, are constantly at risk.
From Southwest Boulevard’s fast-moving traffic into disgracefully unmaintained roads, bikers are definitely on their own, not to mention the trials the residents of the area may be enduring daily to travel those streets.
Flat tires and lack of assistance if needed are abundant with every turn of a wheel. Be wary.
Fred Koontz, Tulsa
Trump’s words
About six months after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, the U.S delivered a devastating blow to Japanese forces. This battle was fought near the tiny Pacific island of Midway.
The strategic victory would not have been possible without our aggressive fighter pilots. Bombs and torpedoes were nearly impossible to deliver effectively.
The secret was to get as close to the target as possible without crashing or being shot down. About 150 pilots lost the gamble.
Effective warriors have to take risks — risks that are likely to end in death or capture.
These risk takers are the heroes who have made winners of our military units, those who have protected our independence and our freedoms. We should honor their memories.
The late Sen. John McCain was an aggressive fighter pilot, and because he was aggressive, he was captured.
In a very public statement, President Donald Trump has said McCain was not a hero. Trump said he liked soldiers who were “not captured.”
He also referred to former President George H. W. Bush as a “loser” for being shot down by the Japanese as a Navy pilot in World War II.
According to a recent article in The Atlantic magazine, he called the more than 1,800 Marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as “suckers” for getting killed.
What kind of message does this send to our men and women in uniform?
President Trump is clearly unfit to be the commander in chief.
Richard Waddell, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: President Donald Trump has denied making the comments reported in The Atlantic and elsewhere.
