Letters to the Editor

I would not be surprised at all that, in the end, the jobs lost in Tulsa to Amazon’s presence would have exceeded 100 to 1.

Why is it our Republican-led city and state officials cannot see that some business models brought into our communities have nothing but a negative effect in the long run?

Amazon is just another community destroyer like Walmart that decimated small businesses in towns across our state and nation.

It will be extremely hard to undo this problem because we seem to be creatures easy to spoil and more easily sold.

Annual advertising expenditures in the U.S. of $280 billion are not made by stupid people. Gotta have that new $1,000 iPhone!

If you want your grandkids to have jobs in Tulsa spanning more than just niche markets, you had best do as the World article suggests: Only buy from Amazon what you cannot find local.

Those retail businesses provide many entry-level jobs for many people young and old.

Charles Pratt, Tulsa

