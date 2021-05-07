Letters to the Editor

Foreign Service
As a retired member of the U.S. Foreign Service, I was proud to represent America in seven countries during my 20 years of service.
I write this in advance of Foreign Service Day on Friday, a day designated by Congress to honor active duty and retired members of the Foreign Service.
It’s an understatement to say the past year of uncertainty and loss has been difficult for everyone.
This includes members of our Foreign Service who remained on the frontlines throughout the pandemic, working to return more than 100,000 Americans home safely and continuing to protect and serve America’s interests abroad.
Diplomacy and development are our first line of defense, neutralizing issues before they become threats to Americans.
As former Defense Secretary James Mattis once told Congress, “(I)f you don’t fully fund the State Department, then I need to buy more ammunition.”
But our diplomats are overstretched, and our embassies and consulates are understaffed. For the first time, China has eclipsed us with more diplomatic outposts and overseas diplomatic personnel.
The past year has demonstrated the continuing importance of U.S. global leadership.
The Foreign Service is on the ground in countries all over the world advancing American interests. It represents the very best of this country.
We should make sure it has sufficient personnel and resources so it can continue to meet the needs of the American people.
Craig Bryant, Tulsa
Extra care
I can’t let another day go by without saying how much we appreciate our World carrier, Samantha King.
She doesn’t even live in Sand Springs, yet she gets our paper to us each day.
Many times she double wraps the paper to keep it dry and consistently gets it right next to the garage door for an easy retrieve.
Thanks to Samantha.
Betty Smith, Sand Springs
Shot to health
The Tulsa World lead article on April 28, “Low usage at center” is regarding the lack of Tulsa residents coming to the Tulsa Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic.
It states that the capability is up to 3,000 shots per day for eight weeks. The clinic is averaging 100-150 shots per day, and officials are sending people out to try to persuade people to get their free vaccine.
The article directly below, “Health Disparities,” is regarding the lack of medical care in the north Tulsa communities.
Getting a COVID-19 vaccine just might be a great place to start!
Mary Husband, Tulsa
Buy local
The subject of a recent article pointed out what has been on my mind for some time, one that our shortsighted city government should have seen coming some time ago (“Nerdwallet: Shopping local makes a big impact,” May 2).
When Amazon was courted to have a front row seat in Tulsa, what our naive officials failed to fathom was that Amazon’s meager positive job impact would be followed by what could be a huge negative impact of jobs lost.
I would not be surprised at all that, in the end, the jobs lost in Tulsa to Amazon’s presence would have exceeded 100 to 1.
Why is it our Republican-led city and state officials cannot see that some business models brought into our communities have nothing but a negative effect in the long run?
Amazon is just another community destroyer like Walmart that decimated small businesses in towns across our state and nation.
It will be extremely hard to undo this problem because we seem to be creatures easy to spoil and more easily sold.
Annual advertising expenditures in the U.S. of $280 billion are not made by stupid people. Gotta have that new $1,000 iPhone!
If you want your grandkids to have jobs in Tulsa spanning more than just niche markets, you had best do as the World article suggests: Only buy from Amazon what you cannot find local.
Those retail businesses provide many entry-level jobs for many people young and old.
Charles Pratt, Tulsa
Retroactive
Regarding the McGirt decision, I understand the reason behind the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling. But it should have been in effect from that point, not going back to prior cases.
Juries have wasted time, and now it’s just wasting tax dollars to retry cases. The state and federal government don’t know who to retry and that lets dangerous individuals out of prison.
And for what? Because we’re living on tribal land or a person has tribal citizenship?
Tim Biles, Coweta
Editor’s note: If convicted inmates can show they were put in prison by the state and that the state didn’t have jurisdiction in the cases — the essence of the McGirt decision — the courts would have little choice but to apply the law retroactively.