Letters to the editor

What gap?
“Diversity gap” was the headline in the Oct 18 Tulsa World. The first sentence began: “Minorities are underrepresented on three of the largest law enforcement agencies in the Tulsa area, according to the Tulsa World survey, while smaller agencies say their size is a challenge in recruiting a force representative of the community.”
So what? A police force is comprised of human beings who have met the standards and criteria of the job description. Nothing in the qualifications has anything to do with color or race. Or they should not!
You either have the right stuff or you don’t. The citizens deserve the best-qualified men and women to protect them and uphold the law.
We need to hear and read encouraging and positive words that a career in law enforcement is a proud and worthwhile profession. This attitude starts in the home, school, church and in community leaders and elected officials. At all levels, respect for the law should be ingrained in us.
Are we looking at obstacles that prevent those to even consider the law enforcement profession much less helping those interested in qualifying? Look at people as human beings without regard to race or color.
There is something here for all of us. Get involved.
Bill Flynn Tulsa
For Arthrell
We have received four pieces of election mail for the Tulsa City Council District 5 City Council seat. Two mailers (from Mykey Arthrell) are positive and spoke about what Arthrell sees as the challenges and opportunities for Tulsa. The other two pieces of mail (from the other candidate) were negative and fearmongering, without explaining how he will represent and support the residents of District 5.
The choice for residents of District 5 appears to be one looking forward to the challenges and helping us toward a brighter future or cowering in the dark and being afraid of the world around us.
Arthrell wants us to be healthy and return to an open, growing and friendly city. He wants to work with all effected groups in Tulsa toward community safety and prosperity.
From the other candidate’s mailers, it appears he wishes you to look over your shoulder, be afraid and not work together to build a better community.
The vote is easy to make. Arthrell will move us forward and not huddle in the dark. The other, I’m not sure what he can do.
Sandy Dial, Tulsa
Time for change
It’s time for something new to happen for northeastern Oklahoma.
I have dedicated my time recently canvassing (with no-contact) to support Kojo Asamoa-Caesar for Congress throughout neighborhoods in west Tulsa, Turley, Jenks, Catoosa, Ramona and other rural areas.
I have been struck by the staggering poverty. Drive east on 11th Street for 15 minutes or in any direction for that matter away from the city center to see shocking levels of abject poverty that only confirmed that I made the right decision.
We need new leadership. I read an article that said we have had the same one-party rule for essentially three decades.
The Republican Party controls all levels of government. And what has it got us? Concentrated wealth for a few. We need new leaders, new vision — leaders who are accessible and willing to listen to the people.
Simply having politicians with business credentials doesn’t amount to much. What matters is integrity, honesty and capability. What we need are representatives who are decent with a drive to solve problems and truly serve and represent the people.
Electing the same brand of white conservative men is keeping us in poverty. I look forward to voting for Kojo on Election Day.
Linda Allegro, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Linda Allegro is project director of the New Sanctuary Network, a Tulsa anti-deportation organization founded in 2016.
Mask up!
Gov. Kevin Stitt, we need a statewide face mask mandate now — not a plan to shift patients from hospital to hospital.
What we are doing is not working. Too many people are dying unnecessarily.
Leola Farmer, Tulsa
Helping Trump
You do realize that your news reporting is giving President Donald Trump the same thing that he wanted when he was running for president and what he gets now that he is a candidate for reelection?
He got free, extensive international news coverage for saying outlandish things and lying then, and you are giving it to him now.
He gets twice as much national and international exposure as his opponent. Every major news media and live TV and radio show is being used by Trump who publicly disdains all media as “fake news,” and you let him get away with it.
He is laughing at you, because you may be the tool that gets him votes he didn’t really earn and it didn’t cost him a dime.
I know you rationalize that coverage as reporting the news, but you make too much ado about it, and even appear to praise his efforts by finding ordinary people that support Trump, and giving Biden less important and just cursory coverage. Is this what you call fair and balanced coverage?
Roger C. Redden, Muskogee
