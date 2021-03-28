Letters to the Editor

Strengthen democracy
The U.S. House passed the For the People Act on March 3, and it now goes to the Senate.
The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa calls upon our senators to support this transformative bill. By voting in favor of the For the People Act, Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford would show their support for a strengthened democracy that works for all.
The For the People Act, also known as HR1 and S1, includes language that would restore the Voting Rights Act, provide online voter registration, improve campaign finance transparency, end gerrymandering and strengthen the federal Election Commission’s power to investigate alleged campaign finance violations.
This legislation would enshrine into law what all Americans know: that every citizen deserves a voice in our democracy. The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa strongly supports the For the People Act.
Lynn Staggs, Tulsa
Learning civics
Most recognize Oklahoma needs to improve civics education in our schools to combat a lack of knowledge about and participation in our government.
In response, Oklahoma Rep. Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa, authored House Bill 2030 that would require all students, as a requirement for high school graduation, to pass the citizenship test identical to the test required of individuals seeking U.S. citizenship by naturalization.
Mandating this test, however well-intentioned, is not an evidence-based approach to preparing students for informed civic participation.
Nor does it teach the critical thinking and real-world skills of collaboration and communication that help lead to effective, knowledgeable participation in our polity.
By adopting a just-the-facts approach, this bill relies on the unproven premise that a better understanding of governmental institutions and processes, alone, will yield higher participation. A better approach is available.
Just as students learn science by doing experiments in labs, not by just memorizing the periodic table, students must learn civics by doing civics.
Action Civics facilitates classroom discussions of local or state issues, teaches students how government (at various levels) affects the issue and provides hands-on interaction with community leaders, government officials and school administrators.
Studies have found students who receive this type of robust civics education score highest on civic assessments.
They leave class ready to do more than pass a test of factual knowledge — they are ready to think critically about what is on the news, exercise their right to vote in elections, and be engaged and active in democratic processes.
Amy Curran,
Oklahoma City
Smart investments
A recent letter from the former Kansas lieutenant governor reminded us of the disastrous effects of cutting corporate state taxes.
When Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback tried this tactic in 2011, not only did it fail to attract new businesses to the state, it reduced revenues so severely that the state could no longer fund services and infrastructure needs (“Oklahoma ought to learn from the Kansas experiment with tax cuts,” March 14).
Also, in a recent Associated Press story published by Tulsa World we were reminded of a comment made last year by Elon Musk that he couldn’t relocate his company to Oklahoma because none of his workers wants to move here (“Documents show Oklahomans urged Gov. Stitt to impose lockdowns,” March 14).
So how could we bring new businesses to our state?
How about we try investing in education, health care, mental health services and criminal justice reform?
We would then become known as the state of educated, healthy citizens rather than the state with some of the lowest paid teachers, highest incarceration rates, poorest health outcomes and highest rates of addiction and mental illness.
Barbara Hathcock, Tulsa
‘Absurd’ situation
“Ghost student?” I asked my peers as we were discussing issues and bills in Oklahoma. I have never heard of such a term.
In court records, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation revealed that it is scrutinizing Epic Charter Schools alleged recruitment of “ghost students.”
An OSBI search warrants says: “The parents of many of the homeschool students admitted they enrolled their children in Epic to receive the $800 learning fund without any intent to receive instruction from Epic.”
The funds that go to Epic Charter Schools affect the funding system for other public schools. The students who are in need are receiving less than they need.
As an international student living in Oklahoma for an education, I cannot just pass by the issues. The incident is totally absurd.
Epic Charter School needs to answer the plenty of questions we have. We must bring the truth to the table.
Please stop this and spread the word for the truth.
Sun Geun Kim, Tulsa
For the People
The Brennan Center for Justice reports that 253 Republican-sponsored voter suppression bills were recently filed in 43 states.
The Republican justification for keeping large segments of the population from having access to the polls is the big lie of massive voter fraud that triggered the Jan. 6 insurrection. Ignoring the lack of evidence and proof to the contrary, they continue to push the unsubstantiated and debunked claim.
It offends the intelligence and defies common sense.
The best way to protect our constitutional right to vote is federal legislation.
The For the People Act, HR1, would help ensure voter integrity (the very thing Republican lawmakers are agitating about), increase voter turnout, reduce the influence of money in politics, limit partisan gerrymandering and create new ethics rules for federal officeholders.
For obvious reasons, Republican lawmakers, dependent on voter suppression, gerrymandering and dark money contributions to stay in power, are opposed.
Before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Sen. James Lankford was supporting the big lie claim.
It wasn’t until he was directly confronted about this effort to disenfranchise voters of color that he claimed ignorance and apologized.
In case Lankford lives in a bubble, a vote against HR 1 would belie his apology and would be a vote to endorse and expand voter suppression in 43 states aimed primarily at disenfranchising people of color.
Jaclyn Wertis, Jenks
Editor’s Note: Lynn Staggs is the president of the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa.