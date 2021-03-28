Letters to the Editor

We would then become known as the state of educated, healthy citizens rather than the state with some of the lowest paid teachers, highest incarceration rates, poorest health outcomes and highest rates of addiction and mental illness.

Barbara Hathcock, Tulsa

‘Absurd’ situation

“Ghost student?” I asked my peers as we were discussing issues and bills in Oklahoma. I have never heard of such a term.

In court records, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation revealed that it is scrutinizing Epic Charter Schools alleged recruitment of “ghost students.”

An OSBI search warrants says: “The parents of many of the homeschool students admitted they enrolled their children in Epic to receive the $800 learning fund without any intent to receive instruction from Epic.”

The funds that go to Epic Charter Schools affect the funding system for other public schools. The students who are in need are receiving less than they need.

As an international student living in Oklahoma for an education, I cannot just pass by the issues. The incident is totally absurd.