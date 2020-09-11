Letters to the Editor

Good points
Sterling observation by the writer of “No more violence” (Sept. 3), who asked when Black Lives Matter will be satisfied.
Seems that once again we can observe what history has taught us: appeasement, or extortion if you like, doesn’t work.
They don’t want to be satisfied, because if they were they would lose their crutch. Then they would have to be responsible and accountable for their actions.
Also, “Marxists at fault” (Sept. 5) made an interesting point as well, “offering peace in exchange for compliance.”
Bill Stroud, Glenpool
Our next leader
This election is not about the party you belong to, it is about the kind of country that you want to live in.
When John F. Kennedy ran for president, the concern was that America would be run by the Pope because Kennedy was Catholic.
Shouldn't the concern today be about American being ruled by Russian President Vladimir Putin?
Will we have a country of justice? Will we have a leader who says he takes no responsibility?
Will we have a leader who says he wants to listen? Will we have a leader who worships and praises criminals?
Will we have a leader who wants criminals held accountable? Will we have a leader who is callous and makes fun of those with disabilities?
Will we have a leader who is compassionate and truly cares about the citizens?
Will we have a leader who stokes division, making it easier for a foreign power to take us over?
Will we have a leader who believes that together we can achieve much?
Will we have a leader who believes that a nation divided against itself cannot stand?
The decision is yours to make!
Tracie Chandler, Tulsa
Trump first
Regarding COVID-19 vaccine safety, I have a suggestion.
I am a lifelong beneficiary and advocate of vaccines — polio was still rampant when I was vaccinated as a kid — and believe they are among the greatest scientific achievements.
However, my confidence has been shaken by rushing the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by this administration.
The president's political decisions have undermined the scientific judgment of his own experts.
Having so drastically mismanaged this terrible virus so far, the president could restore confidence by being the first to be vaccinated along with the first lady and his children and grandchildren in a public ceremony, administered by Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Think that will happen? Think of the TV ratings!
Samuel Harris, Tulsa
Excellent puzzle section
Even though, like the writer of the Sept. 7 letter, I too have been thrown off by the proofing errors in recent cryptoquotes, I want to praise the Tulsa World for what I think is an excellent puzzle selection ("Tulsa World redesign messes up cryptoquote").
We have traveled many places, and I have never found a better selection of puzzles than here.
Thanks, Tulsa World!
Monte Prater, Tulsa
Common bonds
There is a moment in time when we are all alike.
When our common bond finds a kindred spirit and is untouched by a world determined to destroy itself.
In this small and quiet space is the most private of moments where we are not allowed to speak but only to experience.
It is here that the greatest love, joy, peace and unity are enjoyed.
If only we could recognize it. If only we could bring it with us.
We are all the same but cannot perceive it. In the earliest moments of life and in the last moments of death, we are all the same.
Why not the life we live in between?
Gary Jones, Broken Arrow
Better data reporting
The Tulsa World regularly presents the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7-day moving averages. This is good.
Please add similar data from a week ago and a month ago for comparison.
Place all the cases on the date the samples were taken instead of when test results were reported. This should eliminate the effects of variations in test turnaround times.
I have looked for this data and cannot find it.
If sample-date data is unavailable, use test report dates.
Try to calculate the number of new cases resulting from each infection. When there is good contact tracing, this is easy.
However, in community spread, this requires some thought. Maybe with a few educated assumptions, something meaningful can be calculated.
Let’s assume the average sick person caught the virus from someone who had a confirmed test of infection contracted at least five days, but no more than 20 days, prior.
Then average new cases for one to 20 days prior to each new reporting date. For example, divide the number of new cases for Sept. 1 by the average number of new cases from Aug. 12 to 31.
Let's call this number the pseudospread rate.
One means we are holding our own, greater than one, losing ground and less than one, gaining on the virus.
K. Mike Clark, Bartlesville
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!