Letters to the Editor

Honoring veterans
I noticed recently that the death notice column quit putting a star below the name of a deceased veteran.
Then on Sept. 2, I see the newspaper started honoring veterans who have passed with the star again. Many thanks.
W.C. Bradley, Claremore
School friends
I want to go back to school, and I will tell you why.
I want to see my friends, be able to play with my friends and talk to my friends.
It will also be easier to turn things in. I can meet my teacher and have an organized schedule.
Soleil Sills, fifth grader at Eisenhower International School
Believe newspapers
Call me a naive dreamer or worse, but I think I know how to greatly reduce the pure hate each political party has for one another, which shoudl be of great concern to us all.
Don’t get your news from the internet or cable television shows.
Read newspapers religiously!
I could be wrong, but I don’t recall anyone saying they don’t trust newspapers.
They may not like everything in the opinion section, but nothing to carp about in regard to straight, fact-driven news stories.
Newspapers have always had it right: facts, facts and more facts with opinion clearly labeled and sandwiched between all those pages of facts.
It’s a great concept!
Let’s bring back reading newspapers.
Jim Lalli, McAlester
Not to blame
In response to the letter “Soul of America belongs to Americans,” (Aug. 25) I say that Democrats are not anti-American.
Democrats did not steal kids from their parents and put them in cages. It was not Democrats who sent federal troops into cities where they were not wanted and made matters worse.
It is not a Democrat who has amassed over 20,000 lies while in office. It was not Democrats who gave huge tax breaks to the wealthy and big businesses, ignoring the lower and middle classes.
It is not Democrats who want to take health coverage away from millions of people.
It is not Democrats who pardon convicted felons and liars. It is not Democrats who are trying to push a vaccine on the public before it has been properly tested.
And it certainly is not Democrats who ask foreign governments for help in getting elected.
Democrats want someone to lead who has integrity, honesty and morals.
They want someone who values all people, not just the rich who can make big contributions.
Judy Harrington, Bartlesville
Saving sea lions
Regarding the under-researched news article, “Authorities to allow killing sea lions eating at-risk salmon,” (Aug. 15) I strongly disagree with the article’s bias towards murdering innocent sea life.
The story glosses over the fact that steller sea lions are a near-threatened species, and killing them will not restore the habitats salmon need to thrive.
Also, will predators of sea lions, like sharks, suffer because their food source is depleted?
I am sure the counter-arguments presented in the story by Sharon Young bear at least as much attention. Why not let her voice be heard in a separate published piece?
Just because she was on a task force that voted 16-2 for the killings does not mean she agreed with the vote.
Great minds think alike? No, great minds think for themselves.
Patricia Hastings, Tulsa
Uncertain electors
Members of the Electoral College who ultimately selected the last president have reported they were tampered with in order to influence their votes.
Obviously, it would be easier to affect this number of votes than millions of those voting as regular citizens.
How these members of the Electoral College are determined presents another problem. Who does this and what are their qualifications?
Hypothetically, let’s consider the numbers.
Of the 538 members, maybe 450 are probably well-determined and honest. If some are threatened with physical harm to themselves or family members, could this affect their vote?
Then there is the money inducement. What would it cost to buy a vote?
There are reports that both of these occurrences happened during the last major election.
When one loses by 3 million votes, it makes voters wonder.
How about we just go with the popular vote? If the winner does not win by a minimum of 0.4%, then go to the Electoral College.
This way, it is a vote of the people (not a representative democracy).
George J. Parker, Tahlequah
Editor’s Note: The U.S. Constitution does not state how electors are chosen, but all states chose electors by popular vote. The number allotted to each state and District of Columbia mirrors the total of congressional members. Oklahoma is one of 32 states with laws requiring electors to vote as pledged. In Oklahoma, a violation could result in a $1,000 fine.
U.S. facism
A couple weeks ago, travel guru Rick Steves hosted an enlightening and very scary show on PBS about facism in Europe.
The very scary part was President Donald Trump using the same tactics as those dictators.
He sows division by blaming “the others” for all problems, uses propaganda and attacks the truth.
I am literally frightened of our future if this guy gets re-elected.
Pam Inkster, Tulsa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!