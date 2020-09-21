Letters to the Editor

Just because she was on a task force that voted 16-2 for the killings does not mean she agreed with the vote.

Great minds think alike? No, great minds think for themselves.

Patricia Hastings, Tulsa

Uncertain electors

Members of the Electoral College who ultimately selected the last president have reported they were tampered with in order to influence their votes.

Obviously, it would be easier to affect this number of votes than millions of those voting as regular citizens.

How these members of the Electoral College are determined presents another problem. Who does this and what are their qualifications?

Hypothetically, let’s consider the numbers.

Of the 538 members, maybe 450 are probably well-determined and honest. If some are threatened with physical harm to themselves or family members, could this affect their vote?

Then there is the money inducement. What would it cost to buy a vote?

There are reports that both of these occurrences happened during the last major election.