Letters to the Editor

BLM website
The article written by reporter Randy Krehbiel relies on the opinion of a local minister and a University of Oklahoma professor to explain what Black Lives Matter is about (“What’s Black Lives Matter about? Combating police violence but also economic empowerment, advocates say,” Aug. 24).
The article does not mention the website of the Black Lives Matter organization.
That website at blacklivesmatter.com sets forth information about the beliefs of BLM and gives the biographies of its co-founders under the subsections “What We Believe,” “About Black Lives Matter” and “Our Co-Founders” found under the section “About.”
Douglas L. Boyd, Tulsa
Changing sides
Peaceful protesting is sometimes necessary, however when looting, shooting and burning is involved things change.
The more destructive a protest becomes, the more it causes people to choose sides.
I fear that a civil war is pending, and I do not see an Abraham Lincoln savior coming in the next eight years.
Chuck Corwin, Tulsa
Dam problem
In the recent story, a photo of the existing dam at Zink Lake will inform even the non-scientific person that the existing dam fails to allow fish passage (“City cautions anglers as construction nears for Zink Dam, pedestrian bridge,” Sept. 5).
The existing dam was supposed to not impede upstream fish passage.
Based on the photo and construction drawings, there is a two to three foot jump in water that fish would need to clear to go upstream.
We don’t have salmon in our river or fish that can jump to migrate upstream. To make things worse, some species need a fairly low current flow to pass a dam like this.
Looks like the fish got the short end of the stick.
Everyone should be aware that the new dam has been designed to improve fish passage by reducing the difference in water elevations.
The new design has many more gates that can be lowered so that velocities can be reduced and fish spawning and migration improved.
The new dam’s suitability for fish migration will hinge upon the day-to-day operations of the gates.
Fishing in the river contributes millions of dollars in revenue to the area. It makes sense that a big revenue generator be given preference over nonrevenue activities.
Charless Pratt, Tulsa
Unpeaceful parks
One might think a park at the intersection of 31st Street and Peoria Avenue would be nice, but I think it is a bad idea.
I can speak to the problems lurking because I am subjected to noise from the park at 31st Street and Riverside Drive.
The neighborhoods will never be the same. They can expect increased traffic, loud motorcycles, pickups and golf carts, shrieking children, car horns, lawn equipment and exceptionally loud music.
Want to enjoy the stars at night? Good luck with all the lights that will be installed.
Want to open your windows on a beautiful fall day? Listening to screaming children is not pleasant.
Want simply to garden or watch the birds in your backyard? Entertain or barbeque? It is peaceful no more.
To top it all off, no one will help you try to make it better.
Not the owner, not his employees, not River Parks, not INCOG, not even your own city councilor.
If the property has to be developed, I suggest single-family homes.
No high rise apartments, just an extension of the lovely homes in the area.
However, money talks, so we’ll see what becomes of this lovely property.
Carol Foor, Tulsa
Keep military paper
“Stars and Stripes” newspaper has been providing news to our military for 160 years. Although it is funded by the Pentagon, it operates as an independent news media.
President Dwight Eisenhower once chastised Gen. George S. Patton for trying to suppress and control information in “Stars and Stripes.”
This news outlet gives our troops the right to speak truth to power. In our current environment, this has never been more important.
As far as President Donald Trump respecting our military, it is evident from his words and actions that he respects no one: not his military advisors, not the epidemiologists trying to guide us through this epidemic and not state governors or the press.
Time and again reliable press have been able to produce factual verification of their writing and disprove the president’s alternative realities.
Both of my parents were decorated military officers.
My dad spent time as a prisoner of war, not because he was a sucker or a loser. He was betrayed by an old Italian farmer who feared for his own life.
Katherine Powell,
Bartlesville
Editor’s Note: The Pentagon announced last week it would cease publishing “Stars and Stripes” as of Sept. 30. It gave no reason. President Donald Trump stated on Twitter he would not allow that to happen.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!