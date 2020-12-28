Letters to the Editor

In-person education is important, but it can be done remotely for a little while longer while using the vaccine on people that really need it to survive.

Seniors, do not let this go unopposed. We have political power too.

Use it and let our governor know that he should leave these decisions to the health professionals who know what they are doing.

Robert Sheehan, Tulsa

Editor’s Note: Teachers have been moved to the phase two category, which is the same one as people 65 and older and those with comorbidities.

Rebels

Our congressional leaders should refuse to seat any senators or representatives who signed on to subvert our Constitution, the 14th Amendment is clear.