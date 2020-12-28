Letters to the Editor

Reviewer raves
Thank you for keeping writer James D. Watts busy writing for the Tulsa World in this Year of COVID-19.
He has successfully transferred his review skills from performances to food, and we readers could not be more delighted.
He details the tasting and dining experience so perfectly.
Watts will bring to your attention works of art created on stage or in a kitchen and encourage you to appreciate it virtually or in-person, when in-person becomes possible again.
Jan Eckardt Butler, Tulsa
Slanted news
The Tulsa World uses scripture to emphasize the opinion standard, but what standard is used?
I really want to read honest reporting, but it is biased and weak on fact.
Have any of Joe Biden’s issues really been emphasized and followed up? As a recent opinion letter stated, The Associated Press starts a story denying that there has been any issues with voting in select states.
Why does the Tulsa World deny instead of investigating and weakly stating there are no issues?
There seems to be an agenda the Tulsa World is following, and it does not match the way many Oklahomans feel by the way the vote has turned out the last few presidential elections.
If our votes are nullified by unverified mail-in votes from other states, should that not be followed up?
I am proud our attorney general stood up for Oklahomans instead of feebly stating nothing was wrong as the Tulsa World is publishing.
The Tulsa World is supposed to be our voice, but it is nowhere close on this matter and other national matters. If it were, it would be reported instead of being subservient to the mainstream media.
I am constantly disappointed by slanted views.
Ray Garza, Bartlesville
Editor’s Note: The Tulsa World has reported the results of the nearly 50 lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign and numerous investigations regarding allegations of voter fraud in other states. More than 40 of the lawsuits have been rejected or dropped, and no criminal wrongdoing has been confirmed by law enforcement officials.
Teacher phase
Once again Gov. Kevin Stitt is proving that he does not deserve to be a leader of our great state.
By bowing to the power of the teachers’ union and placing them ahead of people over 65, especially those with underlying medical issues, he is placing people with greater risk of dying from COVID-19 below those who might get sick but will generally be OK.
In-person education is important, but it can be done remotely for a little while longer while using the vaccine on people that really need it to survive.
Seniors, do not let this go unopposed. We have political power too.
Use it and let our governor know that he should leave these decisions to the health professionals who know what they are doing.
Robert Sheehan, Tulsa
Editor’s Note: Teachers have been moved to the phase two category, which is the same one as people 65 and older and those with comorbidities.
Rebels
Our congressional leaders should refuse to seat any senators or representatives who signed on to subvert our Constitution, the 14th Amendment is clear.
In Section 3, it states, “No Person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
Those who signed on with the Texas lawsuit to overturn the presidential election results in four states fit this definition.
Failing refusal to seat those lawmakers, they should be called out by name, individually, for the record, to discourage any further or similar behavior.
They took an oath; they must honor it.
They must be held accountable, if not, our Constitution means nothing.
C.P. Dwyer, Tulsa