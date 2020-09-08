Letters to the Editor

Prolonging pandemic
If the leadership in Oklahoma would be brave enough to do what our city leaders have done by enacting a mask ordinance and by listening to health experts who tell us that masks, social distancing and frequent hand-washing will help to eliminate the spread of the coronavirus, Oklahoma’s numbers of hospital patients and death would go down significantly.
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s leadership is sorely lacking and causing Oklahoma COVID-19 numbers to keep rising.
The governor’s insistence that people should take personal responsibility is hiding his head in the sand and not listening to health experts. President Donald Trump has done the same thing on a national level.
They profess to be strong leaders, but it is their weakness prolonging this pandemic, especially until a safe vaccine becomes available.
Proof that mask-wearing and other sanitizing practices help prevent the spread of COVID-19 is evidenced by the numbers of non-Tulsans occupying Tulsa hospital beds.
Community leaders in the surrounding areas also have not provided the leadership needed by making wearing masks a priority.
Shame on all such leaders; they are contributing to poor health, needless deaths and economic downturns as their residents are not taking personal responsibility.
Sandra Tilkin, Tulsa
Science and politics
The 18th Amendment was passed 100 years ago to outlaw the production and sale of alcohol in the U.S.
The science supporting Prohibition was compelling. The temperance movement cited domestic violence, automobile crashes and lost wages associated with drunkenness.
Many of the same women active in the suffrage movement were active in the temperance movement. Women bore the brunt of the damage caused by liquor.
In 1933, Prohibition was repealed. It had greatly reduced alcohol consumption as well as the related social ills.
Its repeal is an example of the victory of politics over science.
This year, 100,000 will die from alcohol-related problems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Today, many are concerned that politics is too involved in science. Both science and politics are moving targets.
Scientists make plenty of mistakes. Early in the COVID-19 crisis, the CDC lab in Atlanta screwed up the testing procedures with contaminated samples. This early mistake was a tragedy.
They recommended against wearing masks before recommending for them.
Your reaction to those two statements will depend upon your politics.
Science and politics are and always will be intertwined.
Robert Knight, Tulsa
Redesign flaws
Not to brag, but I have been solving the Tulsa World daily cryptoquote since 1967 when I received a free subscription while attending Northeastern State University and had little or no TV access.
I did so as a challenge to myself.
To further that challenge, some several years ago, I started solving the quote without pen or pencil.
I encouraged my two daughters to solve the problem traditionally, which they still do today.
With your new look for the paper implemented recently, you have separated words within the quote which could upset beginners or even the regular puzzle solvers trying their hand for the answer.
I don’t think it is part of the new look.
This has happened at least twice, but I prevailed as another challenge accomplished.
But come on, get your ducks, or should I say words, in a row.
Gary Phillips, Wagoner
EPA reset
Kudos to the six previous chiefs of the Environmental Protection Agency for denouncing the current policies of that agency.
Under the leadership of President Donald Trump, former Administrator Scott Pruitt and his successor, Andrew Wheeler, the agency has transformed from the Environmental Protection Agency to the Environmental Destruction Agency.
Current EPA policy would further degrade the environment rather than help the reversal of climate change. The agency was created and once was dedicated to improving our environment. The change is mind-boggling to me.
Just as disturbing is the seemingly lack of action by citizens who allow this path of the EPA to continue.
Hopefully, the call from previous EPA chiefs to reset the agency will be a starting point to reclaim the title of Environmental Protection Agency.
Philip Bissett, Henryetta
Shameful treatment
Due to the attempts of President Donald Trump and his administration to undermine and cripple the U.S. Postal Service to discourage mail-in voting, it is absolutely essential to return your paper ballots as quickly as possible.
Trump’s threat of defunding the Postal Service and to begin removing neighborhood mailboxes and sorting machines from Post Offices during the middle of a pandemic and weeks away from the general election is shameful and irresponsible.
Millions of Americans use the mail every day for personal business. Receiving medication by mail is particularly important to our veterans.
Rural communication is also important.
Ultimately, a non-functioning Postal Service would have a devastating effect on the economy.
Hopefully, Oklahomans will encourage first-time voters to vote despite the obstacles being presented.
It’s time for Trump to stop putting large donors in positions of responsibility, and time for Oklahoma’s Republican senators and representatives to step up and provide some leadership to their constituents.
Melissa L. Campbell, Broken Arrow
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!