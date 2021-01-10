Letters to the Editor: Watching with tears

I was watching what happened in our Capitol on Wednesday with tears in my eyes.
I hope Sen. James Lankford is proud of himself.
"Oklahoma Republicans need to put their (Trump/Pence) signs back out. Let's keep our support going," said Sand Springs resident Myrna Thompson.
"Lankford is not just beating a dead horse, he’s pushing a cold hard steel bade into the heart of our democracy," said Tulsa resident Henry Deaton.
"I guess trying to undermine an election seems like a good idea at the moment. Until another party does it in the future," said Tulsa resident Valerie Hill.
"But it's not just an election they are stealing from the American people; they are robbing the American people of democracy," said Broken Arrow resident Cindy Catli.
"…then we might get their attention," said Broken Arrow resident Lonny Crumbliss.
"We mask up, we wash up, and we put up with some of the most outrageous accusations," said Tulsa resident Mark Le Mieux.
"It's eye-opening to know Lankford is more concerned about serving a subset of his supporters than he is about serving all Oklahomans …,' said Tulsa resident Stephen Glenn.
"Elected officials are supposed to do their homework and stop listening to the conspiracy maniacs that spread their poison everywhere," said Broken Arrow resident Vickie Dodson.
"…the will of the people will prevail and perhaps this great nation can move forward toward some degree of normalcy," said Stillwater residents Terry and Cindy Martindale.
