Letters to the Editor: Vote Emilie Tindle for transparency and honesty

I have completed my research of Oklahoma House District 11 candidates Emilie Tindle and Wendi Stearman.

From the Oklahoma Ethics Commission’s contribution reports, Tindle has continued to show twice as much local financial support as Stearman.

Notably, Stearman’s contributions included a large donation by the Epic Charter Schools’ Superintendent David Cheney. Tindle’s strong local support demonstrates she will not be subservient to out-of-area interests.

PAC contributions are another concern. Stearman has received contributions from PACs at a rate twice that of Tindle’s. Looking closer, 80% of Stearman’s PAC money came from Oklahomans for Health and Parental Rights.

Examination of the OKHPR website and candidate questionnaire, shows it to be a rebranded anti-vax, conspiracy-believing platform.

Just as troubling is Stearman’s dark money support never reported to the State Ethics Commission as required by law.

Tindle is not beholden to PAC interests as Stearman clearly is.

A drive around Bartlesville provides additional warning. Stearman’s billboards lack the "paid for by…" disclosure required by the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.