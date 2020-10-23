Letters to the Editor: I'm with Biden

I’m Republican and didn’t vote for Donald Trump or Hillary Rodham Clinton in 2016.

Trump didn’t tell us how serious the virus was to avoid panic?

Public medical experts have made it clear that the best way to save lives is to cover our mouth and nose and maintain social distance.

I disagree that encouraging us to follow medical advice would start a panic.

I think Trump panicked and froze under pressure. Instead of being a manager of experts, he interfered with our medical response. When Trump didn’t strongly endorse medical advice, the virus got a head start spreading through our population. He may have personally increased the spread of it through the government as well. In other words, he made it worse!

My family was greatly impacted by the 1918-19 pandemic. It killed my great grandparents as young adults. My grandma and her five siblings were childhood orphans. They grew up in an orphanage. Therefore, I am totally offended by Trump’s failure to take COVID-19 seriously.