Letters to the Editor: Disgusted by state elected leaders

Honestly, I am disgusted by my state representatives who took a vow to uphold the Constitution. That they signed on to a bogus Texas lawsuit to disenfranchise millions of voters disgusts me beyond belief.

They do not represent me or any semblance of what I understand about the Constitution, and I am saddened to think that the people of Oklahoma can abide by their dereliction of duty.

Thankfully, the U.S. Supreme Court shut this down.

Sharon McGovern, Tulsa

