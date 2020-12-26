Letters to the Editor: Disgusted by state elected leaders

Honestly, I am disgusted by my state representatives who took a vow to uphold the Constitution. That they signed on to a bogus Texas lawsuit to disenfranchise millions of voters disgusts me beyond belief.

They do not represent me or any semblance of what I understand about the Constitution, and I am saddened to think that the people of Oklahoma can abide by their dereliction of duty.

Thankfully, the U.S. Supreme Court shut this down.

Sharon McGovern, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.