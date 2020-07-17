I do not have a background in science, but I am a retired hospice social worker.
So I know about dying, and there has been far too much of that in our country with the continuing spread of this novel coronavirus.
If the incubation period for COVID-19 is two to 14 days, then why can’t we completely shut down for two weeks?
Nothing would be available but essential work such as fire, police and emergency medical care. We want to avoid interaction between each other as much as possible.
Those with the virus would either stay in the hospital or remain quarantined at home until they are virus free.
To prepare for this, we could give ourselves two weeks to stock up on food, medication and other essentials. The federal and state governments could help those who can’t afford food and medication.
When I say shutdown, I mean totally shut down the whole country, but just for two weeks.
After that time, we could re-open as quickly as possible but with the wisdom, and willingness to do it right this time.
Masks and social distancing would be mandatory until we are certain COVID-19 is eradicated. Otherwise, I fear this disease will be with us for years!
Undoubtedly, this will never happen due to politics and selfishness. But I wonder if it scientifically possible because what we are doing now isn't working.
