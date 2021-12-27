Letters to the editor: Beggs seventh, eighth graders voice their hopes for 2022 (part 2)

Editor’s note: Seventh- and eighth-grade students from Beggs were asked to write a letter to the editor about what they would like to see in the New Year.
It’s up to us
For an extensive amount of time now, I have noticed that the condition of Beggs as a whole has not been reasonable. Roads are ruined as far as the eye can see, buildings are old and decaying, the rural area is not so active or exciting.
I could continue to go on about it. What I would like to see is that the community around us would gather up and strike a plan to help better maintain this puny town that is Beggs.
They could add restaurants, better road preservation or even expand the living area. I would also enjoy activities or sports events if possible, the kind of general excitement and maintenance this place really needs.
There is a reason it is small, after all. Not many are drawn to this town due to its overall condition and morale, and it is up to us to change that.
Nathaniel James Ikley, Eighth grade
Batter up
In 2022 I would like to see an improvement in the batting cages and the school areas. The batting cages have holes in the net that make up the cage. These holes can cause damage to the people on the other side of the net.
This is not the only problem with the batting cages. The floor needs to be redone because, when they do warm-ups it can draw blood if you trip and land on the messed-up floor.
The school also needs to be fixed in areas like the roof, the bathroom and the gym. The roof needs to be fixed because when it rains there is at least one leak in every room. The boys’ bathroom also needs mirrors and new floors.
They need better floors because there are urine stains around the edges of the bathroom. The gym also needs new basketball goals. The reason is the rims are a little bit bent forward so when you shoot it makes it harder to use the backboard which can cause you to miss.
Owen Holland Eighth grade
Needs to be said
In 2021 I would like to see the school bathrooms get better. They are bad enough for me to say something.
I will start with the mirrors. The mirrors at my school are no longer there because kids would take them off the wall and break them on the ground. This would lead to others being injured due to those kids breaking the mirrors.
The other thing that really stands out to me are the doors. The doors have many holes and cracks in them. Those holes and cracks are just big enough to see through them. So you can’t do your business without being looked at.
Mason P. Byers, eighth grade
Improvements required
I am going to be writing about my school and how it could be improved. My school, Beggs Public Schools, could be improved in many different ways, like the bathrooms. We could use another mirror in them, new stalls, better counters and a whole bunch more. Those are just the main things that can be fixed in this school.
Nautica Jones, eighth gradeLibraries needed
In 2022 I would like to see more public libraries across the state. One reason would be that libraries allow basically free education and shelter for the homeless. The libraries with computers in them allow the homeless to find apps that teach them how to read and write.
Another reason would be for kids like me. Whenever I’m in a really good book series and school ends, I don’t have anywhere to get the next book because all of the public libraries are so far away.
One way I could think of to make it happen would be to have a big book donation all over the state. We could also do fundraisers all across the state.
Nehemiah McCoy Seventh grade
Got some ideas
In 2022 I would like to see my community do something for the kids. Because instead of them sitting at home they can go to the community center and play games.
I also would like to see the potholes in our community fixed because we do not want anybody’s car messed up.
All the buildings that are just abandoned can be turned into a housing complex or a complex that doesn’t cost so much money for people who have low income.
I would like to see the community involved in more activities. Our school needs new fields, bathrooms, buses and so much more.
Our school bathrooms are so bad that some of the kids do not want to use them. The old high school gym needs a new floor. It is unsafe to play on. The middle school gym’s roofing is coming apart.
I could name so much more stuff but there are a few things I would like to see in my community.
Mylah Williams, eighth grade
Mirror, mirror
I think we need mirrors because, what if we have to wash something off? But we can’t because we don’t have mirrors. Mirrors also help if you need to fix your hair, or see if you have something on your back. So, if we got mirrors it would help. That’s why I want mirrors in the bathrooms.
I also think Beggs need more fast food and restaurants: fast food like Sonic, McDonald’s, Taco Bell and Taco Mayo. We also need restaurants like Mexican, Italian, Buffalo Wild Wings, and a burger place. I think we need these fast food and restaurants because we only have one fast food place.
Also, I think Beggs schools need wrestling in middle school and high school. I wish Beggs had wrestling because it is the only sport I have wanted to do since second grade. If we had wrestling I would have a sport to do in high school because I’m not allowed to play football, and I don’t want to play basketball.
Oliver Wadsworth, eighth grade
We’d be lovin’ it
In 2022 I would like to have a McDonald’s in Beggs. The reason why I think we should have McDonald’s is because I think it would bring more money to the community.
I also think because it would be good and everyone will get something there before work, or for kids, before school.
I also think we should get better roads because when you go down them you hit your head so hard you get knocked out.
Something that I would like to have in the state of Oklahoma: It would be to have a new OU football head coach.
I would also like to have a big indoor water park so when it’s cold or rainy outside you can still swim. I would also like to have a new football field at Beggs. I would like to have it because we have had the same one for many years now.
Ranson Stephens, eighth grade
Editor’s note: Student letters were written and turned in right before the University of Oklahoma announced the hiring of Brent Venables as the school’s new head football coach.
For town, state, country
In 2022, I would like to see many things happen in my school, town, state and country.
First, I’ll start with my school. We just got a big bond passed so I would like for them to start the process of buying all the buses and new equipment. The bond consists of new buses, new livestock trailers, new turf baseball fields, and other various necessities.
Next, my town of Beggs: I would like for them to put a Mexican restaurant on the intersection of Highway 16 and U.S. 75. I personally think it would be a great place to put a diner – a restaurant for all the travelers and truck drivers headed to the turnpike.
Now let’s talk about our wonderful state, Oklahoma. First, I would like for turnpikes to be free. Money is tight around these tough times for most people. Why should they have to pay to drive on a road?
The second thing I would like to change is make the roads better because around my part of Oklahoma the roads are bumpy.
Lastly, the greatest country ever, America. First, I would like to put the oil pipeline back in. At the time I’m writing this, gas prices are a big problem. That’s what I hope happens in 2022.
7th grader Reid Groves, seventh gradeBring it to town
In 2022, I would like to see many things improve in our town, such as new roads, more restaurants and more stores.
If they fixed our roads we wouldn’t have so many tire problems or car troubles. We could save lots of gas money if we had more stores to shop at in town and not have to drive 45 minutes to Tulsa.
We also wouldn’t have to drive far to eat a nice meal if we had restaurants.
Another thing we need is better internet and a hospital. If we had a hospital, when somebody gets hurt, they can drive a short distance to the hospital and be checked into a room.
We can do some of these things if the state takes into consideration that we need more money and employees.
Ruby Tenison, Seventh grade
Updates needed
A few things I would like to see at Beggs Schools in 2022 is new ceiling tiles and new flooring. I would like a new ceiling because our current one is growing mold, and has many water leaks.
I would also like to see new flooring because a good portion of the tiles do not match, and it would make our school look really nice to have them all matching.
Some more things I would like to see are vending machines. This would be beneficial to our school because it feeds students who get hungry during the day, and the school would make a small profit.
Tessa Christy, eighth gradeSave the planet
In 2020 I would like to see this country come together to save this planet. I believe we can truly make this world a better place. We should clean more to make this earth cleaner and greener.
To help us not have so much trash on this earth and in the ocean, we should make more things reusable, biodegradable and recyclable.
Our country will be stronger if we come together. We need to help the younger generations, not make it harder on them by harming this earth.
There is this saying, “Leave things better than you found it.” Well, we need to leave this earth better than when we came.
This is a passion of mine, and I hope this letter finds you inspired or maybe changes a few people’s hearts. So please reduce, reuse, recycle and clean this earth.
Rilee Ward Seventh grade
Build it up
In 2022, I would like to see more businesses come to Beggs. That could include restaurants, shops, or a drive-in movie theater.
Shops, restaurants and a drive-in movie theater could make people want to visit the town which would help all of the businesses make money.
New roads would help everyone get around easier.
Another thing I would like to happen in 2022 is the fourth season of “Stranger Things” to come out.
Stella Howell, seventh gradeTeach Muscogee language
What they need to change in my school in 2022 is that they need to have a Muscogee language program. There used to be one at our school then they shut it down.
I don’t think it is fair for us to learn Spanish as a foreign language. Instead I think we should have the opportunity to learn Muscogee as our foreign language.
It even makes sense since we already have a native studies class. All I’m saying is that we should have other opportunities.
Zander Duck Eighth grade
Messy and broken
One thing I would like to see change in our school by 2022 is the public bathroom. Our current bathrooms are a combination of being messy, broken and smelly.
The current state of our bathrooms is not good and it would be great if we could fix all the problems we have with our bathrooms by 2022.
Another thing I would like to see change in our school by 2022 is the food. The food in our school is not the best, it would be good if we had a better variety of food to eat instead of the two options we have.
The last thing I would like to see change in our school by 2022 is more water fountains. Our middle school building currently only has two water fountains and after things like PE the water fountains will have a line of people trying to get a drink of water.
Rex Howell, eighth grade
Rough roads
Some things that I would like to see are better roads. The reason for this is the potholes take a toll on your vehicle.
Another is a workshop class in schools because it would be fun to do it.
Something else is new buses since most of the buses are run down or break down somewhat often.
Another is new books for the library that the students get to pick. Another is maybe one time every month we get a free day. I think that it would also be awesome if some class would teach and do activities to do something with hunting and survival skills.
8th Grader Talon Swanson, eighth gradeFund public schools
I am a student at Beggs Public Schools, a pretty regular school, just like any other one in Oklahoma.
Definitely all these schools have their own good qualities and quirks, but there is one that some of all of them have in common: There’s a chance they may not have enough money to afford to buy better things.
Whether it would be buses, bathrooms or even pencil sharpeners, they all need to be fixed and upgraded, and that costs money.
Sometimes though, my school doesn’t have enough to afford those kinds of things. So what I want to see happen in 2022 is more money going into schools.
Zavier Duck Eighth grade
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.
Featured video: