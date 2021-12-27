Letters to the editor: Beggs seventh, eighth graders voice their hopes for 2022 (part 2)

Editor’s note: Seventh- and eighth-grade students from Beggs were asked to write a letter to the editor about what they would like to see in the New Year.

It’s up to us

For an extensive amount of time now, I have noticed that the condition of Beggs as a whole has not been reasonable. Roads are ruined as far as the eye can see, buildings are old and decaying, the rural area is not so active or exciting.

I could continue to go on about it. What I would like to see is that the community around us would gather up and strike a plan to help better maintain this puny town that is Beggs.

They could add restaurants, better road preservation or even expand the living area. I would also enjoy activities or sports events if possible, the kind of general excitement and maintenance this place really needs.

There is a reason it is small, after all. Not many are drawn to this town due to its overall condition and morale, and it is up to us to change that.

Nathaniel James Ikley, Eighth grade

Batter up