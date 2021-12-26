Letters to the editor: Beggs seventh, eighth graders voice their hopes for 2021

In 2022, I’d like to see in school the bullying and fights stop. We could have character ed to teach the right way to act.

I’d also like to see our security improve. We could put a hidden camera at the entrance of school in case any kidnappers or intruders enter the school, we could look for a description of the car or even the license plate. We could also practice drills more often.

In our community, we could improve our roads. Our roads are not very good and very bumpy. I’d also like to see more restaurants. We only have one or two, since a restaurant called Penny’s was closed. We could also open up the restaurant again.

Another thing I’d like to see is a public library. If there were any first-timers in Beggs, we could have a library that they could go to and read for fun or look for information if they wanted to.

In our country, we could lower gas prices. Right now they’re really high. We could open the Keystone Pipeline back up and have our own gas again.

I’d also like to see the government take off some of our taxes. Right now there are so many taxes when there are people who can’t afford them.