Letters to the editor: Beggs seventh, eighth graders voice their hopes for 2021

Editor’s note: Seventh- and eighth-grade students from Beggs were asked to write a letter to the editor about what they would like to see in the New Year.
New amenities
There are a few things I would like to see change in my town. For example, I want there to be a new gas station that is bigger and has more gas pumps. Hopefully that would have some better food choices.
Another thing I would like to have in Beggs is an arcade or something like it. I think it would help keep kids off of the streets. It would also help out with keeping friends and families close to each other.
In conclusion, these are just a few things I would like to see. I think the arcade would be smart and safe. The gas station would be smart, because it would prevent wrecks. Thank you for your time.
Avery Been, eighth grade
Better roads now
I live in Nuyaka where the paved and dirt roads are complete trash. I really want new roads everywhere, but especially in Beggs, Okmulgee and Nuyaka.
The road that goes to Okmulgee has a lot of sharp turns near Dripping Springs Lake and everyone speeds on that road. It is very dangerous for the wildlife, people, cars and Highway 56.
When people go on the turns they could run into a deer, armadillos, raccoons and possums. A deer could do a lot of damage to a car. New roads could potentially decrease the accidents.
Every morning and evening when my bus is picking or dropping off kids, Dentonville is one of the main roads we go on and part of it has two bridges and the passengers basically fly when we hit the bridges. The whole stretch is very bumpy. And for it to be paved would be amazing.
The dirt roads leading to my house or almost everywhere near Nuyaka are really dangerous. When it rains you can swerve and hit someone when you try to stop fast. I think everyone that lives near me would feel safer. New roads would make 2022 amazing.
Ali Anderson, seventh grade
Fix buildings, schools
Hold media accountable
This year I would love to see the news be held accountable. What I mean by held accountable is when they say something that is not true they should be taken to court. One reason is that they call themselves the news when they lie.
The news should only be facts, not lies. The reason is most young people can’t tell the difference between fact and opinion actually when it is called the news. So I hope that this will catch your attention.
Dustin Walton, eighth grade
Feeling the pinch
I think the country should lower the prices of meats and gas. Since the meat and gas prices are so high, people have to work harder than before.
The country should add more parades and activities because nobody ever wants to go outside anymore. If there are more parades and activities I think people would like to leave their houses more often.
Parades and activities should cost less because people don’t have enough money to take their whole family. A lot of people won’t go to the activities and parades because of the cost and because they are unable to bring family.
The country should also make cheaper, better restaurants. With cheaper places to eat, more people won’t have to cook.
The country should let younger people get jobs so they can buy their own things. The younger kids would also have more time to get ready to buy houses and pay taxes. When younger kids turn 18 they won’t be poor with no house. When they turn 18 they can move into a nicer house and get better furniture.
Charity Ramsey, seventh grade
Fields of dreams
I would like to help improve my school by helping fix the problem with the baseball and softball fields.
The problem is that we need to get rid of the dirt that makes up the field. Whenever it rains the dirt turns to mud and it becomes difficult to run the bases. Eventually they’ll just postpone the game which makes all of us players disappointed because we have been waiting to play baseball again.
One way they can solve this problem is to upgrade the fields to turf. If we had turf fields we could play in the rain without having trouble running the bases. The softball field is made up entirely of dirt so if it rains or even mists the field turns to mud. Their games get canceled more than ours so they’re depressed most of the time when it rains.
So having turf would help them play more games than they have been. Just to sum it all up, having turf would be better for the school baseball fields.
Dylan Hudson, eighth grade
Bullying, gas and taxes
In 2022, I’d like to see in school the bullying and fights stop. We could have character ed to teach the right way to act.
I’d also like to see our security improve. We could put a hidden camera at the entrance of school in case any kidnappers or intruders enter the school, we could look for a description of the car or even the license plate. We could also practice drills more often.
In our community, we could improve our roads. Our roads are not very good and very bumpy. I’d also like to see more restaurants. We only have one or two, since a restaurant called Penny’s was closed. We could also open up the restaurant again.
Another thing I’d like to see is a public library. If there were any first-timers in Beggs, we could have a library that they could go to and read for fun or look for information if they wanted to.
In our country, we could lower gas prices. Right now they’re really high. We could open the Keystone Pipeline back up and have our own gas again.
I’d also like to see the government take off some of our taxes. Right now there are so many taxes when there are people who can’t afford them.
Another thing I’d like to see is us get our ammunition back. We need ammunition for our guns, which we use for survival and meat. By taking our ammunition away, they took our rights and now we can’t protect ourselves.
Isaiah Clay, seventh grade
Go away, COVID
What I would like to see happen in 2022 would be for COVID-19 to go away in America. I feel like COVID is taking over our happiness. It is also taking over our country. I miss when COVID wasn’t around. I’m really hoping people will be careful.
Another thing I would like to talk about is kindness. There are so many people who have a hard time, and we need to be kind to them. So many people are bullying people and we need to change that. A lot of times I see people that get teased, and it really brings them down.
We all know that a lot of people are not getting along, so let’s be nice to one another. I know it’s a rough time but we can get through it. Let’s stick together and change it.
Kaley Byars, seventh grade
Stop racism
I think that something that needs to change in 2022 is racism. Racism isn’t very helpful in the world.
If you think about it, all it does is bring hate to the world. We all do the same thing, act the same and see each other the same. As you can see we are alike even if you have a different color.
Back then, we had to be in different schools and that was not right. They let us be together because they know it was right. People act like nothing matters.
My grandma once told me don’t let anyone come in your life when they will walk right out. People used to be friends with different races, but their family would be the people to ruin this.
We need our country to love people of every color. Racism isn’t allowed. This is coming from a 13 year old girl. Grown people should know better. As a student from Beggs school, I say racism is disrespectful.
Kamya Stallings, seventh grade
