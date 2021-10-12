Letters: Support, and don't undermine, local news

I read with enthusiasm the editorial ("Congressman Hern's comments about Democrat-controlled 'activist journalists' hurts local reporters," Oct. 7) about comments by U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern and his attacks on so-called “activist journalists.”
Your comments to support rural and niche newspapers is to be applauded. Hern appears to be painting all journalists and their periodicals with the same brush as “activists” just to limit tax credits. As you pointed out, journalists are reporting what is said and done by others. That just means they are working to get the most up-to-date views to as many readers as possible.
Thanks for your timely comments.
