 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Zombie voucher bill is back from the dead, and we should still say no

  • 0

So, zombie Senate Bill 1647 might return from the dead? I can’t understand why Oklahomans want to take tax dollars away from public schools that already are lacking in things they need.

Teachers have to buy school supplies, the state can’t afford to attract and retain quality teachers – or any teachers, period.

The bill would take school funding and give it to private schools in the form of vouchers so that the public schools have even less of what they need. I say no.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Republican Party as we knew it is long gone

Letter: Republican Party as we knew it is long gone

"A lifetime dedicated to the Grand Old Party, former Oklahoma Congressman Mickey Edwards said, 'he no longer considers himself a Republican.' Edwards is now a registered independent," says Cleveland, Okla., resident Cecil Sterne.

Letter: OHP story unfair to trooper, agency

Letter: OHP story unfair to trooper, agency

Tulsa resident David B. Thomas not happy about the Tulsa World's investigation of OHP high speed pursuits, but appreciates the story on Education Secretary Ryan Walters being called out for withholding funds for an education program.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert