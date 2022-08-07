Letter: Zombie voucher bill is back from the dead, and we should still say no

So, zombie Senate Bill 1647 might return from the dead? I can’t understand why Oklahomans want to take tax dollars away from public schools that already are lacking in things they need.

Teachers have to buy school supplies, the state can’t afford to attract and retain quality teachers – or any teachers, period.

The bill would take school funding and give it to private schools in the form of vouchers so that the public schools have even less of what they need. I say no.

