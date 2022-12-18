Letter: Youth mental health

As anxiety and depression among young people in Oklahoma rises, a need for access to quality mental health services in schools is becoming increasingly urgent.

It is no secret that the United States is currently experiencing a mental health crisis, but the realities of mental health in young people in Oklahoma is truly unprecedented.

In 2021, Oklahoma ranked 46th nationally in the status of youth mental health, with depression and anxiety continuing to rise. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated 37% of high school students last year identified as experiencing poor mental health, while 44% said they experienced feelings of hopelessness or sadness.

As a young person, I struggled with depression and anxiety, and mental health was never a priority in childhood. As an adult, I finally learned tools to combat my anxiety after years of counseling.

I see the impact that quality mental health resources could have made on my childhood had I been exposed to them at school.

It is of dire importance that our young people begin to value mental health resources and learn the tools necessary to grow mentally and emotionally.

Practical mental health programming must be added to our school curriculum, and quality mental health services must be accessible to the students who need it.

Although Oklahoma has increased the number of school psychologists, social workers and counselors in many school districts, there is still a need for many more mental health professionals in school systems. This must take precedence going forward.

