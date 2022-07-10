Letter: Younger generations will need to clean up our mess at the ballot box

To the younger generations in America, I apologize for the mess we old folks have created for your future – socially, politically, environmentally and accepting of others. So now it is time for you to take the wheel from our hands and drive American back onto the highway to a more just, verdant, and peaceful world.

The generations after the Boomers have grown up in a more connected, diverse world. A world of instant communication to anyone and travel to anywhere in the world. Your world is connected in ways we older folks may not fully grasp, and to make sure the freedoms you grew up with remain available to you, you must vote.

Change in a democracy is not fast or clean but it is possible. To keep America as the shining city on the hill for everyone, you need to change the rule-makers. Think of the civil rights and voting rights legislation in the 1950s and 1960s that was created by steady pressure from many who gave blood, sweat, and tears to make America a better place – to move us towards a more perfect union.

This move forward was though the ballot box.

Be engaged in your government. Vote. Choose for the better candidate as a best one may not be available. Get registered and vote. Spend 10 minutes, 10 hours, whatever it takes, but go vote. Your future depends on it. Your world depends on it.

And, while you are at it, bring your friends.

