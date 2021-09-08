Letter: Young people don't realize their vulnerability to COVID-19

On the national news, a man was asked why he wasn't vaccinated and he said, "I’ll probably get vaccinated later, but for now I’ll wait and see."

I thought, wait and see what? Why are people waiting when this entire thing could be gone in a couple of months?

Recently, a family member was in a car accident in Oklahoma City. This person was taken to a hospital with a severely broken leg.

But, there was no room and was transported 107 miles to Tulsa for surgery.

Before the emergency room examination, staffers did a COVID-19 test. It came back positive. The person was asymptomatic.

This is someone who is 21 and chose not to get vaccinated. Now this family member is alone in the hospital and not allowed visitors.

Even worse, this person's job was in home delivery. So how many people were possibly infected and unknowingly put in the hospital and maybe even died?

This is a good person who would never intentionally hurt anyone. Being young, people don't think these things would ever happen.

Young adults think this will just happen to other people.