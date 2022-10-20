Letter: You can blame Kevin Stitt for the public health lab's failure

Gov. Kevin Stitt made one damaging decision after another in order to accomplish his personal goal of moving the public health lab to Stillwater.

It has now been two years and the lab has a dismal record of producing accurate test results. Thirty individual tests are still being outsourced, but at least those tests are more likely to be accurate.

Here are just a few of the poor decisions that Stitt made:

• Signing a multimillion-dollar management agreement with a company that has never managed anything, much less the specialized requirements of a health lab;

• Ignoring the advice of the entire lab and medical community concerning the move;

• Moving a lab responsible for COVID testing in the middle of a pandemic;

• Disrespecting current employees and failing to assure that adequately trained and experienced personnel was available at the new location; and

• Expecting a move of this magnitude and requirements to be accomplished in three months.

So one should not be surprised when the lab has documented issues regarding proper procedures and accurate results that continue to this day.

Trained and experienced employees have left and can’t be replaced, and numerous directors have come and gone. The result is a “new” public health lab that can’t perform all the tests of the “old” one and can’t produce accurate results.

Are you going to allow Stitt another four years to continue with his personal agendas with no concern on how they affect the health of Oklahomans?

