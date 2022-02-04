Letter: Yale Avenue doesn't need six lanes

For over 30 years we have lived near 91st Street and Yale Avenue. We travel Yale between 81st and 91st streets almost daily when in the city.

Computing that out would equate to approximately 10,000 round trips. It was astounding to view the comments from Mayor G.T. Bynum and Councilor Phil Lakin regarding this dangerous stretch of road. In all this time and all those trips we have yet to see a serious accident or delays of any consequence.

I don’t know where these people get their information but it is not first-hand knowledge. The overriding question is why go from two lanes to six.

The homes adjacent to this project will literally have this road in their yards. Their projections of $29 million will most likely exceed these estimates.

For proper context, compare the traffic count at 75th Street and Memorial Drive and translate those numbers to 75th and Yale. The statistics quoted by Bynum and his group mean little except Memorial is basically commercial and Yale is residential. Tulsa needs our streets improved, not just this way.

