Letter: Wrongdoers beware: State Auditor Cindy Byrd is watching

English farm pastures by law have public trails, and to discourage hiker nuisances they often post “bull in field” beware signs. I’d suggest “Byrd in field” signs be posted at the state Capitol, warning certain elected and appointed high official law violators: Beware of who may be the best-ever state auditor and inspector, Cindy Byrd.

She, along with staff professional auditors, outed the deep shame of Epic Charter Schools’ founders alleged misdeeds with Oklahoma taxpayers’ hard-earned funds; uncovered the rising health department commissioner's salary to $335,160; and reported millions in health goods and services not received, but paid for by your taxes. All of this was exposed by Byrd’s group.

Elected in 2018, she is the first woman to hold this office in Oklahoma. Measure her success by who her enemies are. In 2021, the state Senate introduced Senate Bill 895, passing it 36 to 9. SB 895 would have stripped Byrd’s office of auditing power by delegating most of her duties to state agencies. SB 895 died in House Committee. Will it be born again in 2022?