The working theory is that President Joe Biden is so inattentive, unwise and of such limited intellect that he was unaware that his brother and son were peddling influence in his name.

The World labeled Sen. Markwayne Mullen a conspiracy theorist for observing the odor surrounding our president (“Editorial: Sen. Markwayne Mullin spreading conspiracies, missing opportunities,“ June 10).

Based on his performance in office, this working theory seems to be fair. Unfortunately, his limited ability has had serious consequences.

There is a straightforward and unambiguous line between his chaotic exit from Afghanistan to the hit war in Ukraine and the current tension with China.

The exit plan of “drop everything and run” from Afghanistan was no plan at all. His backup plan was to blame his predecessor.

So now we are on the cusp of a third world war. I doubt Biden is the right man to see us through successfully.

At this point an isolationist’s world view of pulling our troops back home may be the only workable way to prevent an apocalypse. A serious discussion of exactly what our “vital national interests” are and what price we are willing to pay for them is essential.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.