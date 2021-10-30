Letter: Wouldn't it be nice if we had a real governor?

Wouldn't it be nice if Oklahoma had a governor who understood American history and the Constitution?

Wouldn't it be nice if Oklahoma had a governor who didn't use citizens' tax money for his own political agenda?

Wouldn't it be nice if Oklahoma had a governor who didn't treat health care like a political football?

Wouldn't it be nice if Oklahoma had a governor who knew the history of Native American tribes in Oklahoma and understood the legal relationships between them and the state?

Wouldn't it be nice if Oklahoma had a governor who believed that Black lives matter regardless of Oklahoma's endemic racism?

Wouldn't it be nice if Oklahoma had a governor whose economic theory included concern for all of Oklahoma's citizens and not just those who own big businesses? There is no "trickle down" in Oklahoma.

Wouldn't it be nice if Oklahoma had a governor who wasn't afraid of Donald Trump?

Wouldn't it be nice if Oklahoma had a governor who supported public schools?

Wouldn't it be nice if Oklahoma had a real governor?