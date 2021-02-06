Letter: Would protest a transgender male participating in a girl's sport

Regarding a column by editorial writer Ginnie Graham about the transgender issue, it is a basic fact that males are different than females ("Bill disguised to help women's sports will only discriminate against them," Jan. 17).

I would not want and would protest against a transgender male participating in my daughter’s sport.

Physiologically speaking, there are differences that make each gender unique and would give the one transgender athlete an advantage.

Men do not have menstrual cycles, do not give birth, are not built for the birthing process and do not have the internal organs to carry this out.

Women do not have the facial or body hair that men have, hormones are different, sexual organs are different, etc.

I know this is all very basic knowledge and all of us are aware, but why is it ignored when trying to convince everyone that a male body doesn’t have an advantage when competing against women?

Let children be children and grow up without all this early worry about their sexuality.