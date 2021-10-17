Letter: World has misinformation problem of its own

The Tulsa World recently published an article by The Associated Press about misinformation and social media (“Americans agree misinformation a problem,” Oct. 9). The culprits identified in the poll are social media companies and the people who use them: You and me.

About 20% of us admit that we’ve been part of the problem. The other 80%, many of whom are also part of the problem, deny that they’re guilty of spreading misinformation.

But wait: On the World’s opinion page in the same issue, what do we read? Vitriol, misinformation, and unchecked and substantiated "facts."

I submit that the Tulsa World and other local and regional newspapers across the country are also part of the problem is spreading misinformation.

Will they be part of the 20% who admit they may have spread misinformation?

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

Featured video:

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.