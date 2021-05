I can't let another day go by without saying how much we appreciate our World carrier, Samantha King.

She doesn't even live in Sand Springs, yet she gets our paper to us each day.

Many times she double wraps the paper to keep it dry and consistently gets it right next to the garage door for an easy retrieve.

Thanks to Samantha.

