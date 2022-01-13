Letter: Workplace vaccine rule best way to end pandemic

For two years we have heard people complain about mask mandates, vaccine mandates and other approaches to control COVID-19. More than 830,000 Americans have died (14,000 in Oklahoma), and transmission is higher than ever.

They say it is government overreach when President Joe Biden uses workplace rules to coerce people to get the vaccine. Now the U.S. Supreme Court is considering reigning in Biden’s workplace rule and other vaccine mandates, believing it should depend on Congress to approve such an action. Action by Congress – that’s funny.

The workplace vaccine rule is clearly a drastic action, but it is probably necessary to end the pandemic, considering all the disinformation.

Cutting transmission of the virus with masks and vaccines is truly the only way to stop its devastation. Allowing individual “freedom” in this regard just ensures maximum opportunity for the virus to mutate and reinfect the population.

So far, we have been lucky. Most of us know very few people who have died from COVID-19. Most people recover.