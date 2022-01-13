 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Workplace vaccine rule best way to end pandemic
0 Comments

Letter: Workplace vaccine rule best way to end pandemic

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

This week's topics: Frustration with local COVID testing, the insurrection one year later, gun violence and celebrating the lives of two Hollywood icons

For two years we have heard people complain about mask mandates, vaccine mandates and other approaches to control COVID-19. More than 830,000 Americans have died (14,000 in Oklahoma), and transmission is higher than ever.

They say it is government overreach when President Joe Biden uses workplace rules to coerce people to get the vaccine. Now the U.S. Supreme Court is considering reigning in Biden’s workplace rule and other vaccine mandates, believing it should depend on Congress to approve such an action. Action by Congress – that’s funny.

The workplace vaccine rule is clearly a drastic action, but it is probably necessary to end the pandemic, considering all the disinformation.

Cutting transmission of the virus with masks and vaccines is truly the only way to stop its devastation. Allowing individual “freedom” in this regard just ensures maximum opportunity for the virus to mutate and reinfect the population.

So far, we have been lucky. Most of us know very few people who have died from COVID-19. Most people recover.

But the next viral pandemic or the next mutation of COVID may not be so mild. It could be a disease like Ebola, which infects most who are exposed and kills most who are infected.

If the Supreme Court rules that the president cannot require workers to be vaccinated and governors can disallow mask ordinances and vaccine mandates in cities, schools, and workplaces, we could be in real trouble.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

0 Comments

Tags

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Don't believe the big lie
Letters to the Editor

Letter: Don't believe the big lie

"Former President Donald Trump and many in the Republican Party demand that you deny truth and believe that the insurrection was peaceful and honorable, despite the fact that it injured 150 Capitol Police, led to the deaths of five people and attempted to violate the Constitution by trying to stop the legitimate transfer of power," writes Tulsa resident Christine Jacobs Buzzard.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert