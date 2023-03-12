Our state is leading the way in creating a culture of care for employees and an overall better workforce. With adults spending 30% of their lives at work, it’s important that employees find fulfillment in their roles and support from their employer if a crisis were to ever occur.

That’s why the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health offers “Are You OK?” — a free, online training created with national mental health expert Dr. Sally Spencer-Thomas specifically for Oklahoma businesses to identify and address employees in a mental health crisis.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 80% of people who die by suicide are working age (18-65), which makes the workplace a good fit for prevention while creating an environment where employees feel valued.

Training advocates, like Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, understand the importance of being a leader in mental health.

Studies show that investing in the well-being of your employees is also good for business overall, resulting in employee loyalty, decreased turnover rates, enhanced employee performance and an increase in public approval ratings.

From transportation to energy to education, more than 1,000 individuals in a variety of industries have completed the training thus far. As Oklahoma businesses continue to be proactive about including suicide prevention training in their workplace, together we can tackle this problem while ensuring that Oklahoma businesses grow and stand out nationally.

To learn more, visit oklahoma.gov/odmhsas/trainings/training-institute/are-you-ok.html.

Editor’s note: Carrie Slatton-Hodges is the commissioner for the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

