Letter: Work with school leaders to make schools as safe as possible

I have been a student or educator for most of my 72 years. I am very concerned that without mandates for masks and vaccinations, I will not be able to return to doing what I love, teaching.
I was involved in developing Safe and Healthy School Plans. As a principal, I sought out teachers, parents and students as volunteers to write the plan.
We did have emergencies.
When the threat was present, no one asked whether the behaviors expected were a First Amendment issue.
We asked: Did everyone follow procedures and is everyone OK? We pulled together as a school community.
I remember a fifth-grader on the committee saying: "Our plan takes away my freedom to act as I want during a crisis. Isn't that a violation of rights? Isn't it the government telling me what I can and cannot do? On the other hand, if I don't follow the plan, I could harm one of my community members. Maybe, in case of a threat, my personal freedoms are not as important as the safety of everyone else."
The child paid attention during history class!
For me, the mask and vaccination mandates are no-brainers. They are part of a well-researched and practical application of safe practices to keep everyone safe.
To all parents: Work with your school leaders and make sure your school is the safest place on this planet. Stay safe.
Editor's Note: Mike Howe is a former principal and administrator in Tulsa Public Schools.
