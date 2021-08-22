Letter: Work with school leaders to make schools as safe as possible

I have been a student or educator for most of my 72 years. I am very concerned that without mandates for masks and vaccinations, I will not be able to return to doing what I love, teaching.

I was involved in developing Safe and Healthy School Plans. As a principal, I sought out teachers, parents and students as volunteers to write the plan.

We did have emergencies.

When the threat was present, no one asked whether the behaviors expected were a First Amendment issue.

We asked: Did everyone follow procedures and is everyone OK? We pulled together as a school community.

I remember a fifth-grader on the committee saying: "Our plan takes away my freedom to act as I want during a crisis. Isn't that a violation of rights? Isn't it the government telling me what I can and cannot do? On the other hand, if I don't follow the plan, I could harm one of my community members. Maybe, in case of a threat, my personal freedoms are not as important as the safety of everyone else."

The child paid attention during history class!

For me, the mask and vaccination mandates are no-brainers. They are part of a well-researched and practical application of safe practices to keep everyone safe.