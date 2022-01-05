Letter: Words, deeds of young people give me hope

I can write on the ongoing dissension in our country today. I have experience in the police/community divide. I believe the end goal is to take race out of the headlines, and to achieve this goal we should look at life through the eyes of a child.

Years ago, I coined a phrase “save the 6-year-olds.” Reading the editorial section in the Tulsa World on Christmas Day, I found that the 6-year-olds have grown up to be 7 and 8.

This generation of children will be the game changers of the world. My generation’s responsibility is not only to teach and guide but to get out of their way.

The same edition of the paper has an article about Thunder Fellows. The 6-year-olds are also the 12-, 13- and 14-year-olds with vision for a better generation.

Thank you for allowing me to read the hopes and dreams of future teachers, scientists, philosophers and artists. Sometimes the solutions are in their simplicity and not directed by ulterior motives.