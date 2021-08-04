Letter: Won't die from stupid

I started smoking when I was 16 years old. I quit 31 later when my first grandchild was born in 1993.

My wife quit two years later when grandson started telling his parents that “Nana 'moked.”

About the same time, it was becoming more well-known that second-hand smoke was causing health problems.

I have apologized to both my children for not paying attention when they complained in the car that the smoke was choking them.

So, to make things better, laws made smoking and non-smoking areas in restaurants. That, of course, made about as much sense as having a no-urinating section in a swimming pool.

Then to make things better, laws banned smoking in public buildings.

Then it extended to stores, restaurants and even outdoor public parks. Some states even banning smoking in bars.

This proved that some states cared about the health of the public.

Personal freedoms end when people’s actions endanger others.

Notice traffic laws.

Fast forward 28 years. A pandemic threatens the world's population, Oklahoma government does nothing.