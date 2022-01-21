Letter: Women's rights under fire here at home

The article about the Taliban pledging to have all girls to be back in classrooms soon needs to be a wake-up call to all women in the U.S.

We are shocked when we see the way the other countries treat women and yet women continue to be discriminated against here at home.

We still don't have total equality in the workplace. Married women are still defined by their husbands in financial and legal matters. The powers that be would like to keep us "barefoot and pregnant" by abolishing abortion.

Am I angry? Yes! We have the right to this medical procedure if we and our doctors deem it is necessary. People who want to take away this right need to consider that it may only be the beginning of selective medicine.

What if the powers that be decide you can't get heart surgery, a kidney transplant or any other lifesaving procedure if you're over 70? Don't say it can't happen because it can.

