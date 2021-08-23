Letter: Women's rights not as valued by Afghanistan troops

The different opinions about the failure of Afghanistan troops to put up more of a fight ignore the biggest reason.

Afghan troops were almost all men, and they had little interest in fighting and dying for women’s suffrage.

Corruption and lack of support played a role of course. But the bottom line was that Afghan men, by and large, had no problem with women’s lives, well-being, opportunities and even the clothes they wear outside of the home being controlled by men.

A classic case of winning by losing in Afghan soldiers view so they surrendered happily.

Gary Cheatham, Tulsa

