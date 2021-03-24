Letter: Women's NCAA tournament deserves more space in newspaper

During this year of awakening to built-in bias, I am disappointed to see that Tulsa World is falling behind.

Looking at the March 21 sports section, the coverage of the women’s NCAA basketball tournament is limited to one page with file photos. Don’t the women deserve more?

Perhaps the editors need to read the article at the top of the page about the inequity in workout rooms provided to the athletes. Those athletes deserve your respect and coverage.

