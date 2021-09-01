Letter: Women's health care doesn't include abortion

The Aug. 26 letter “Freedom hypocrisy” rests on the glaring fallacy that abortion is “health care.”
Abortion is not health care; abortion is killing.
It is pitiable that abortion promoters have to pretend, hide behind euphemisms and delude themselves. The reality of abortion is so ugly that self-delusion is the only way to carry on the charade.
The writer said our “attorney general went after a woman’s right to choose.” That may be the most pathetic euphemism in the abortion industry’s entire arsenal.
The word “choose” was selected by the abortion industry as a way to deflect attention away from what is being chosen. They know that if they’re honest in describing abortion, it will cause some mothers to stop and question whether this really is what a civilized nation ought to do to its children.
The writer said: “That’s all we who are pro-choice have been saying: This is a decision for a woman and her doctor.”
In actuality, the only contact a typical abortion patient has with a doctor is when she’s in the stirrups and he rushes into the room, having just taken the life of an unborn child across the hall, and is on his way to his next victim five minutes later.
Attorney General John O’Connor and all public officials who defend the right to life of the human family’s most vulnerable little member, the innocent, helpless unborn child, deserve our culture’s profound gratitude.
Editor's note: Tony Lauinger is the state chairman of Oklahomans for Life.
