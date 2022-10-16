 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Women need to get out and vote for their interests

We have four candidates for governor. The surest way for Kevin Stitt to remain governor is for voters to cast votes for the unknowns running on Libertarian and independent tickets.

We must cast all our votes for Joy Hofmeister in order to unseat Stitt. I also take issue with Markwayne Mullin bragging about his family. What has that got to do with how he will use his position of reelected?

I'm tired of men deciding what freedoms women can and cannot have. The women in Iran are fighting for their liberties by removing their head coverings and cutting their hair. We can voice our disdain for the way the men have shown us that we are second-class citizens and aren't smart enough to decide if we need an abortion.

They want to keep us barefoot and pregnant. Ladies, get out and vote.

