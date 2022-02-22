Letter: Women deserve same health choices as men

I am a native Oklahoman, so one would think there would be few surprises when it comes to politics in this state. However, the current attacks on abortion are quite staggering to me.

Felony murder charges proposed by a white woman fortunate enough to have two college degrees. A man who expects women to log their menstrual cycles. Another man who wants to stigmatize women exploring their choices. Why not brand them with a scarlet letter A?

In none of these bills do I see any proposals to make the fathers responsible.

I dare any legislator to take on a special needs child, if only temporarily, while only having funds equivalent to a minimum wage salary (less 18% to account for the wage discrepancy). I challenge anyone who is not pro-choice to adopt or foster a child. No, they would rather sit on their high horse and impose their will on women whose lives they know nothing about.

Who are these people who would interfere in a woman's health care while never having walked in their shoes? The invasiveness of these proposals on a woman's right to privacy is inconceivable.

Texas is willing to allow anyone to sue any person who "aids and abets" an abortion. Do we want to live in a society of snitches?