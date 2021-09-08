Letter Withdrawal from Afghanistan a flat-out disaster

My father served with the Marines during World War II. He lived with a service-related disability until his passing at age 84.

I served in the Navy during the Vietnam War era.

If Dad were alive today, he would be appalled, as am I, at the recent failure of leadership displayed by President Joe Biden, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Gen. Mark Milley and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Their handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan was a flat-out disaster.

Thirteen American service men and women died needlessly. According to reports, another 20 were wounded and some of them will live the rest of their lives like my Dad, with a physical disability.

Compounding this tragedy, an unknown number of Americans and loyal Afghanis were abandoned to fend for themselves.

Biden broke his promise and left them behind at the mercy of the Taliban.

Recent videos have shown the Taliban wearing our combat gear, brandishing our guns and mocking us by recreating the raising of the American flag on Iowa Jima. Infuriating to watch.

The humiliating actions of these leaders have seriously damaged America's reputation around the world.