Letter: With war raging in Europe, House distracted by hair discrimination bill

I was absolutely appalled to read the story in a recent edition about legislation to prohibit discrimination based on hair (“House passes bill to prohibit discrimination based on hair," March 19) and on another page was a story about Vladimir Putin’s rally in Moscow (“Putin defends invasion at rally,” March 19).

It defies me to think that the U.S House of Representatives is carried away with this type of legislation when we are literally on the verge of the possibility of nuclear weapons being utilized by crazed Putin.

I initially thought that I had misread the story, so I continued reading in amazement, thinking, “Is this can't be the best our lawmakers can focus on when literally thousands are being killed needlessly in Ukraine?”

This includes women, children and ordinary citizens. Congressman Jim Jordan commented, "This is what the Democrats are focused on. Fourteen months of chaos and we're doing a bill on hair."

So very sad for the world to view what are lawmakers are focused on when other countries are being totally destroyed.

