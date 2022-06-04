 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: With Tulsa mass shooting, it's all about access to guns

On Wednesday, a man entered a hospital, killed four people and injured others.

His mental state, his motive, his family and personal background as a member of our community was not the most significant factor that resulted in another mass shooting. The man had easy access to a gun!

He didn’t have a baseball bat or a knife or explosive device; he used a gun.

Now we can add hospitals to the endless list of places you must be careful to enter. Schools, churches, movie theaters, entertainment venues, any large gathering, even family gatherings, graduation parties, birthday parties, and memorial events can and have been chosen as places for mass shootings.

We have one or more mass shootings in America almost every day. Hundreds have been slain and more have been injured that’ll forever experience the pain and disabilities of being shot with a gun.

Our elected officials sent to Washington to assist all our citizens are not doing what they were elected to do, keep us safe and healthy, housed and fed, and they’ve done nothing to address the ease of getting and using a firearm.

It’s well beyond time to do what must be done. Limit the number of firearms — the one, single factor in all shootings and suicides as a nation — that happen here and nowhere else on planet Earth.

