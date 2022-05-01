Letter: With stressed child welfare system, foster parents, kids need help

I am a foster mother in Tulsa County. I have been a foster parent for the one year as of April 15. During the duration of fostering, my case has gone through more than six case managers.

With each of those case managers, I have been responsible to advocate on my kiddo’s behalf in regards to the status of his case, investigation on allegations that have come about in regards to the biological parent, to help him meet his needs and so much more. I have bridged between him and his biological family more than any other foster parent I know.

As we changed from worker to worker, we found that no one was effectively keeping up with the case. It even got to the point where I requested for the child’s attorney to request a CASA worker for us in January. Unfortunately, we were not assigned a CASA worker until early this month.

I believe there are major issues within the system. I can see with the variety of changes that occur during one case, how a child can easily slip through the cracks and ultimately end up back in an undesirable setting, and further causing harm to them in the future.

Furthermore, I believe that the workers who are hired to work these cases may not have enough time to spread themselves across each case, coincidentally leaving the child by the wayside.

