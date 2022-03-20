 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: With so much on the line, women need to think hard about who they vote for

OK, Oklahoma Legislature. If you want to limit or criminalize abortions, you must commit to a few actions.

Pass legislation funding child care until the child is 18 and then provide for free, four years of college tuition.

Increase spending on women’s heath, contraception, and sex education to help avoid unwanted pregnancy.

Increase the penalty for rape. Send the person to prison for the life of the child that was created by the act of rape.

Implement a minimum child support payment, or monetary fine for the father of the child equal to at least half of the money required to raise a child to eighteen. The average cost to raise a child to 18 is about $272,000.

Perhaps consider a more draconian measure: castrate or at least perform a vasectomy for any man who creates an unwanted pregnancy to keep them from being a repeat sperm donor.

Women of Oklahoma, if you care for the freedoms to fully participate in everyday opportunities please think when you walk into the voting booth: Do you want to live a life of equality in America, or subservience in Gilead?

Do not expect the old guys in the Oklahoma GOP-controlled Legislature to protect your health or welfare, or that of any child born of an unwanted pregnancy.

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to tulsaworld.com/opinion/submitletter.

