Letter: With Republicans in charge, why don't they get the blame for Oklahoma's problems?

Why do Oklahomans blame Democrats in Congress for problems at the national level – like high gas prices or immigration – but they don’t blame Republicans in the state Legislature and Governor’s Office for problems right here in Oklahoma?

State government corruption, attacks on Native American sovereignty and outright theft of taxpayer dollars are just a few of our problems.

Don’t people know that Republicans control the Oklahoma Senate, Oklahoma House and Governor’s Office?

